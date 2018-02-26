UWP says World Bank farmers’ grant politicized; calls for forensic investigationUWP press release - Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 11:59 AM
The United Workers Party is calling for an immediate discontinuation of the Skerrit Administration’s politicization of the World Bank’s Agricultural Emergency Response Grant (AERG) that has subjected hundreds of bona fide farmers and fishers to blatant injustice.
Given the number of recipients of the funds who are not involved in farming or fishing and the number of farmers and fishers still on the merry-go-round of disrespect waiting to receive their entitlement, it is now clear that the Skerrit administration has abused the 18-million-dollar grant for partisan political purposes.
The UWP believes that in the public interest of fairness, equity, transparency and accountability in the utilization of post Maria financial assistance from the world community, the World Bank is duty bound to order a full forensic investigation of the issues that have made the program a hotbed of controversy.
The controversial issues include but are not limited to:
1) The confusion over whether the assistance programme was for farm rehabilitation to revitalize the Agricultural sector or for social protection/poverty alleviation
2) The impossibility of achieving the agriculture revival benefits intended by the donors and widely expected by the people of Dominica because substantial amounts of the grant were distributed as political hand-outs from the ruling Dominica Labour Party
3) The use of the Extension Officers in the Ministry of Agriculture to prepare a list of bona fide farmers and place them into two categories based on the size of their commercial output; and the authorization of operatives in the Office of Prime Minister to adjust that list based on political considerations
4) The high percentage of persons benefitting as large commercial farmers in the constituency of the Prime Minister compared to other far more productive farming communities in the country
5) The hundreds of farmers across all agricultural districts whose written complaints about inadequate payments or no payments at all remain unresolved
6) The blame and threats directed at Agricultural Extension Officers for a program executed by operatives in the Office of the Prime Minister who are constantly praised by the Prime Minister for the very work that has placed significant resources allocated to farmers at the disposal of non-farmers
We call on the Skerrit administration to publish the criteria approved by the World Bank for the distribution of the grant and end immediately this reckless, partisan, political and anti-resilience behavior in the management of post Maria rebuilding initiatives.
All these Skeritt apologist / RED CLINIC recipients, could care less about facts. They are clinging to a straw and will go down with the sinking ship with their PM the captain at the wheel.
A wicked and shameless government – I’m very embarrassed to be called a dumb-in-a-can. This PM is as wicked as it gets. His 1 mile rope has but a few feet left.
It is easier for snow to fall in Vielle Case, then for him to adhere to your request.
Linton go hide ur ugly face because it’s not u in business all ur self hurting go and pay burns his money🐅🐕🐅🐆
All of all u here bashing Linton for something that is a FACT I mean my God you all don’t stand for 1 thread of truth in this country don’t matter what the man say wrong or right you all attack the man… I mean stop being byass… when it’s wrong so say and when it’s right do the same that’s what a true party supporter does if is country you all put first but clearly it’s not.. people who are not farmers or fishermen getting money… 2 fig tree plant in there back yard getting 10,000. who that is a big farmer not getting or doesn’t get enough.. what happen to Castle who use to supply Whitchurch with Banana weekly.. because he doesn support your party Mr skerrit he didn’t get any? am asking…. I tired say that country will never go no where and every time I read some comments from some labourites it just confirms it sometimes I don’t even comment I just smh.. yes jah in my Dominica…
Thank you Mr Linton for calling out the partisan buse and flagrant misuse of international assistance meant for bona fide farmers in the country which was used for paying for labour party loyalty and advantage.When will it end from a party which came into office with a charge against the government of the day of corruption but which the labour operatives have not proven but have made it their modus operandi.It has to end soon and I hope the UN investigates
Did you use the word entitlement? 😎 Again YOUR behavior and choice of words are questionable. Now that YOUR African trip didn’t produce anything you want to blow hot Air! As opposition leader give us a brief description or summary on what YOU did to help DOMINICA after Maria? Stop having the Doc write nonence for you.
Time for change.
Things have been done without transparency for far too long. It is just time for this skerit led labor party to go. We will not have transparent, fair, accountable government without change. Skerrit has failed to be accountable to the people. His ministers have failed to request him to be transparent. The ministers themselves have failed to deliver proper representation to their constituents and should be voted out.
LOOK guy shut up with your always idiotic rubbish and peanuts brains along with jealousy syndrome at prime minister Skerrit .That blue fly could not tell the difference between his belly button and a hole in the ground.
You see…with your narrow mindedness and blind false loyalty to a dictated and corrupt Labour government you fail to understand the role of the government and that of the opposition..so far doing a great job under its Leader Hon. Lennox Linton. Where is the accountability of Skeerit and his corrupt government. You see ..that is your fear….you fail to understand decency in government office and it’s accountability to the people of Dominica.
The UWP as a credible Opposition represents us all and I will continue to listen and learn from them as our watchers where it is likely that corruption and thievery in high government offices is taking place. That is The role of the Opposition under its credible leader Hon. Linton. Skeerit and his gang are scared of whom…….? HON. Linton.
God Bless Dominica and please get rid of this corrupt Labour government
Let me start by saying I am not a fan of Linton because he put Linton first and his party and Dominica after. But if it’s one time I must say I have to support him. I am from Vieille Case and a supporter of the Labor party but I am embarrassed. I cannot believe someone has 2 plantain trees her yard and you give them 10,000.00 thousand dollars. Another one is a road cleaner don’t even have a fig tree in his concrete yard and he gets $3000.00. I understand you want to help people but that’s not right. Between Vieille Case, Penville and Thibaud you took $870,00.00 to share among farmers that’s eligible for $10k? Come on you don’t see that’s wicked. And the two biggest farmers in Amba and penville you give them $3000.00 each. This is wrong under UWP or DLP. I don’t care what party is in power this is wrong. I can speak for Vieille Case and tell you about 6 farmers deserve $10k not the 39 they gave. I hope and I pray when Dominica agriculture recovers my village is the biggest…
I congratulate you for your openness and putting Dominica first. I urge all other Dominicans irrespective Labour…Freedom….UWP to stand string for Dominica and not a leader who is questionable. The Labour government had failed us……
Here’s an open example of the thievery of this corrupt Labour Government.
Sport on island, I will tell you one thing if that lier and con man opposition leader was in power farmers would not get a black cent from Workers calamity party, so you don’t come there with your idiotic crap, Workers so-called party are made of criminals, they are all black Hart vagabonds meaning vagrant drifters, that is trying to sabotage our country Dominica,for their own gains I know one thing Workers will never ever be a leading party in Dominica again for all the damages and nasties they did to us i will never forgive them and Edison James
Here you come again. What did you to help anyone after maria. Give an account of all the trips you had after maria.
HE can not do much but HE is no government minister and as such has not got access to any funds. Do you understand that or do I have to spell it out.
But since we are at it what did your PM do with the funds that were entrusted to him by the World Bank? In true DLP style he largely misappropriated the funds again resulting in labour supporters that are no farmers nor fishermen receiving money but other real farmers who are supporters of the opposition receiving not a penny. Don’t take my word for it though, ask farmers from Marigot, Wesley or Salisbury how much they received.
This man didn’t have anything to do after Maria because; he was prevented from entering a government building by armed police officers who received this order from the leader of the ruling party, he was insulted by the leader of the ruling party after he demanded transparency concerning monies that should be used for the good of the country,he was accused of planning a coup d’etat with a simple truck, (that’s the easiest coup that I have ever heard of) , the leader asked his following to provoke the members of the opposition ,he has been prevented from completing and worse again addressing the members of the house by the speaker who thinks that she owns the house. He has to hold his position, he has his supporters all over the world also.We need transparency in politics in Dominica as we have seen that our little island has turned out to be a sweet haven for high ranking fraudsters who are wanted by Interpol, who received Dominican passports in exchange of large sums of cash.
@ mine, Skerritt is the chief civil servant and as such is accountable to the treasury and the tax payers to account for the moneys advanced to him and he has spent.Lennox Linton does not have to account to you or anyone about his trips overseas because he does not get a per diem from the ministry of finance. Get smart and make sense
Frankly Speaking Shut up!!¡!! Stupes
We just shut you up. Hope you happy now.
that’s the comment you have.. Does what Linton speak of is true or false, whether you blue or red do you support it? have a constructive comment and stop displaying your level of ignorance.. stop attacking the messenger and give some thought to the message… time we start educating ourselves,, stop letting foolishness, ignorance and empty thoughts come from our mouth… COUNTRY FIRST PEOPLE. wether u blue red or green… the only way we going to see our DOMINICA go somewhere is if we start putting our country before politicians..