UWP team in Guyana to meet with CARICOM HeadsDominica News Online - Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at 4:28 PM
A United Workers Party (UWP) team is presently in Guyana and will be meeting with CARICOM Heads to brief them on reasons why the party is calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
The Heads are presently gathered in Georgetown from the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.
The UWP team consists of Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac and Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine.
“The Team is in Guyana seeking to meet with CARICOM Heads of Government assembled in Georgetown….,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.
The team is also expected to host a press conference in Georgetown at 6:00 pm on Thursday (today) and will be interviewed on Guyana’s Premier Television Station at 8:00 am on Friday 17th February 2017.
Speaking on Talk on the Block on Q95 on Thursday Linton shot down claims on social media and elsewhere that he had presented himself in Guyana as part of Dominica’s delegation to the meeting.
“What interest would I have being on the government’s delegation,” he said. “We have not come here to participate in the meetings of CARICOM. We are here to use the opportunity of the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting to talk to selected Prime Ministers who are willing to talk to us and we will be doing a few of those meetings today.”
He also said the team will be sensitizing CARICOM members and the public in general of what is going on in Dominica and what the implications are for CARICOM.
“Separate and apart from and apart from the propaganda that Mr. Skerrit is spreading and the sympathy that he is seeking,” he stated. “I heard him this morning talking about thanking the leaders who called him to sympathize with him and so on and so on, about what happened in Dominica, some rebellion that took place in Dominica with the opposition and so on. The opposition is here in Guyana to speak truth to power and to say exactly what happened and to talk about the situation in Dominica …”
He said so far, everything has been going fine.
Meanwhile, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has also waded in on the matter saying that a Prime Minister, who he did not name, called him saying a Linton is not going to be entertained.
“The Prime Minister said to me, ‘well I intend to speak to the President of Guyana about it this morning because people need to understand that these are Heads of Government meeting and opposition members cannot just walk in and have a meeting or try to meet or participate in the meeting of the Heads of Government,” he claimed on Kairi’s Heng Program on Thursday morning.
According to Astaphan, the unnamed Prime Minster expressed deep dissatisfaction with Linton’s action saying, “we cannot allow fellas to just walk in there like thugs and vagabonds and behave like they can tell the Heads of Government what to do.”
Astaphan went on to say that information he was given was that a car given to Linton was apparently reserved by the protocol officer for the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, and is when he came that they realized the error was made.
“By the time they called, the guy had already dropped Linton to the hotel, Linton alone,” Astaphan stated.
58 Comments
I think what Lennox is doing ie exposing the nasty thing all you pm doing to dominica, if I can back of of labour you all can do it to, I was a Porto labour supporters
Tony you liar, Linton is a better man than u
Linton is crazy…this is not protocol. This is again another reflection of how unfit this leader of the opposition is. He will stop at nothing to gain power…Jamais….I waiting for a new leader for UWP so that I can get off the freaking fence….NOT LENNOX LINTON…NEVER
He is Unfit and irresponsible and power thirsty
Don’ you think caricom is paying attention to what is going on in Dominica and the implications there is for the countries. WHAT HAPPEN TO LE BARB COMAWADE OU PRI DEFE WOSA SAR.
They may not say it to Skerrit in his face, but Skerrit knows, and many of Skerrit supporters know that Caricom is looking at Skerrit,and are not believing his LIES!Many of them know that,THEY ARE ASHAME TO CONFIRM IT!
Well.done lenox this PM is a joke, dishonest and he get away with to much I like that move
Continue to bash Mr. Linton as Mr. Skeritt popularity sank.
No one feeds DNO.
We all know why DNO posts stories like that.
Its obvious that people like Gonsalves will not meet Linton. However, when history will be recorded, Linton will be vindicated. The heads have a choice which I can understand is difficult, that is to accord Linton a hearing. This would naturally create huge embarrassment for the dictator. Unfortunately, as the case is in the Caribbean, our people do not have the fortitude to take a stand based on principles of ethics.
However, the use of the regional media will certainly give much coverage to the rotten governance that Dominica has been made to delve into for the past 15 years.
And yes, while Skerrit hides behind the coat of lawyers dodging the questions, Linton opens his doors for questioning with all pleasure
Skerrit MUST GO! The signs are clear to see!
I just watched live press conference out of Guyana by three Honurable members ..Linton…Fontaine…Issac. well done guys. You are our real Ambassadors. We are proud of you Team UWP for Dominuca.
I am even more convinced Skerrit must GO.
Skerrit has been hopeless and a great disapointment.
Team Dominica UWP…..Be prepared for Dominica.
Dominicans Wake up and rise to save Dominuca from this rogue Labour Government.
Time to jail Lennox. He playing the royal a now. This is no longer about Skerrit. Skerrit like every other Prime Minister will come and go. DOMINICA’S reputation on the other hand will remain tainted. Lennox time to give my country a break and back off.
A very well thought-out move, excellently orchestrated and executed. Skerrit’s intelligence had no fore knowledge of this. I can assure you that this team did not go to Guyana on the off-chance and that arrangements were in place to meet heads of State off-site, outside the formal programme of the Caricom meeting. They agreed to this because of their concern about the damage being caused to their own CBI programmes, monetary restrictions and the reputation of Caricom and the OECS in particular by Roosevelt Skerrit’s government rogue behaviour.. This is no longer just a Dominica issue but a regional one, threatening the cohesion of Caricom itself., which can not be allowed to fester because of one man. I’m afraid Roosevelt Skerrit may have become a liability and expendable..
ll, We the people is behind you ,,all the way ,You are a thorn in their flesh,Tell them self , Skeritt must go
For what you all caused that happened in Roseau and the whole world knows you all have the nerve to go to Guyana to meet OECS head, what a desperate set of people. Domincans really and truely these people are no do such for you all they are doing this for themselves.
Tony vey few people on island listen to you…I hardly even read the garbage that you write.
Lennox you ask What interest would you have being on the government’s delegation. Lennox your a broke, cheap, and you saying you were meant a free ride.
SC. Astaphan will have to divulge the name of his “mistery” Prime Minister, otherwise this is merely hearsay and propaganda.
Just like all the hearsay and.propaganda Lennox has been sharing. Years now and he can’t provide a shredded piece of paper for evidence. And now he storming the Heads of Gov’t meeting. What an embarrassment to my beloved country
Whatever your views are on who’s wrong and who’s right and who should lead Dominica, you must with commonsesne and good conscience come to the basic and simple conclusion, that Linton’s behavoir is not Priministerial. This kind of behavoir does more harm to Dominica than the problems he wishes to resolve.
I guess you were one of them that said to give the very young prime minister a break?
Why this urgency to remove Skeritt?? We are in a democracy with a free and fear elections. Does Lennox fear that this is his last chance for a job since the level of development in Dominica guarantees another lose at the polls? I’ve never seen an opposition so desperate but I understand Lennox’s position considering there is no chance of employment outside of Dominica now that his level of education has been revealed. I hope he finds solace with the Caribbean heads else he is toast…
We are just tightening the vise-grip that’s all. And would you care to mention what development is that.
What the hell is wrong with this guy? How far will he go to destroy Dominica? Who invited him to the meeting? Its a meeting for caricom leader’s.. Ure really hungry for power. Lennox you don’t have Dominica’s interest at heart.ure just greedy for power. When will your followers realize how destructive you are? Come on man give it a rest. You’re not helping you or your party by your absurd behaviour.
DNO just a little observation, what questions did you ask him? eg.
Did they or did they not identify themselves as members of the Prime Minister delegation to Immigration in Guyana?
Was he placed in a vehicle intended for an invited guest? If so why?
Did he have an appointment to address the Heads of Government?
Since his main issue is about people using Diplomatic Passports for criminal activities, we hope he did not misrepresent himself.
Does he believe, Dominicans feel that they are forever being embarrassed by him and our country being made a laughing stock?
Do the Heads of CARICOM recognize Dominica as an independent country who holds open and fair General Elections?
Why is he so desperate for power?
I hope for his sake and that of Dominica, there was not a security breach because that would be very sad.
Will he also tell the HEADS, that it is only he and some in his party who want our PM to resign? And we blame him for the Riot that took place.
VERY GOOD!
He can’t hide under Tonys jacket now…Embarrass him!
HURRAY!HURRAY! HURRAY!
VERY BRILLIANT move honourable patriot,my role model,and my 2017 MAN OF THE YEAR..I know that you all guys read DNO….Do not forget to mention the unprecedented level of political harrassment and persecution of members of the opposition…The latest was former Deputy Leader of the UWP Claudius Sanford yesterday .! HURRAY! HURRAY! I know you all patriots are all Smarter and can present your points in a professional manner….Don’t forget the LIE about overthrow which Skerrit manufactured….He should have been taken to court honourable patriot!!!LOVE YOU ALL PATRIOTS.GREAT JOB.That in itself,,,following a crooked leader across the seas to deliver the concerns of the caring Dominican people to CARICOM is history…I WAS hollering for just that!!!You all are listening to me man!
no longer a novice.
Not at all…I just love this honourable leader..He is darn GOOOOOOOD!
Boy I really feeling sorry for you. Alas poor pity….!! We are now questioning your mental health.
Linton, you have no shame. The Dominican people duly elected PM Skerrit and the government, and REJECTED you! I’ve been jokingly saying you are deranged but I seriously believe, without a doubt that you have lost a few screws! What you doing in Guyana? You are embarrassing yourself and placing negative light on our country! Why are you seeking to destroy us? When will you stop with this faulty crusade? You are a disgrace!
Good move Linton but you will quickly learn that these bogus entities CARICOM ,OECS and the likes in addition to other international bodies like the UN have no genuine interest in the people they suppose to represent. If they did there would be no need to go to Guyana.
Boy look desperation. You know Mr really thinks he is the PM of Dominica! Who invited him?
Awa, Mr suffering from some kind of complex.
I am seriously worried about Linton. He has himself believing that he has all the answers. My question is why have not all the people they talking about issued a warrant for the arrest of Skerrit?
Your liar- the autonomy who is sipping ice tea by his pool in Florida and getting paid big bucks from Treasury.
In response to some of the comments above. You guys are a bunch of idiots, ignorant, dishonest people. Rather gain the world and lose your souls. Lennox has a right to travel wherever her wants he had not committed a crime to be arrested. Do you guys think everyone in Dominica will support REDDDDD. Hell No. IDOTS.
It is a HEADS OF GOV’T meeting. He is NOT invited. Is like going to your neighbors wedding uninvited. Win an election and you’ll be invited!!! Respect the existing democratic process, which you failed miserably 15-6.
You liar!!!!
This is untrue! DNO, why the aattempts to mislead Dominicans? Do you really think Lennox would get an audience from these CARICOM big boys. The whole region is aware of what you did, at least have the audacity to own up and take responsibility before you request for regional heads to take you seriously. The three of you are delusional!
Linton needs to stop his nonsense, why would a head of state try and entertain you? In the eyes of Caricom you are nobody. You want to be recognize become a head of state. Your behavior is so childish for a grown man it’s disgusting. What is so troubling is you have followers. Skerrit might be the devil but thats’s not the way it’s done Linton. You have a thug mentality and your party should put you in check before it’s too late. Your attitude will never win you an election in Dominica.
Somebody is lying. If Mr. Linton is not in Guyana as part of the government delegation, why was he picked up at the airport by official transport? Or is this another lie? The good thing about it is that this recent saga is not unfolding in Dominica but in Guyana and the truth will come out minus political spin.
U will be arrested as soon as u land at Douglas Charles.
Well well well! SMH….. You people must be the agents of the devil – you seem to be there to steal, kill and destroy. You just won’t stop at anything eh….. Guess what! God is not through with Dominica yet and every weapon that you guys fire has already backfired.
Please stop using the Almighty name in such circumstances but instead pray for the nation to be united. The world is full of corruption; not just Dominica and the main focus should be on how we can make this land livable for our young and innocent ones.!!
I would like to commend the team headed by the patriot Lennox Linton profusely,but it should not stop there..It should similarly be taken to the International arena..The WashingtonPost,CBS,CNN,Aljazeera,BBC,etc..Dont forget the political harrassment,and the attempt to frame you all up in an attempted coup!WONDERFUL JOB GUYS!
Woye, look it!!
One f the most dangerous person Dominica is Tony Astaphan his mouth is a danger to Dominica and not worth our time, he is one of the persons the police need to pick up for questioning.
Who says the heads of CARICOM will be meeting with Linton and his goons? Did CARICOM issue a statement saying they will entertain Linton? Who feeds DNO this nonsense? Linton is on a hopeless pursuit for something he cannot attain!
Brian one man’s hopeless pursuit is another man’s or country’s hope for liberation- choose yours sir
What cant he attain?
1.An independent audit into the CBI programm?
2. Publication of the names of Dominican Diplomatic Passport holders?
3. The total,to date,of the number of”CBI citizens” Dominica have?
???
These wicked people will never see good in life. If they ever get there big disappointment might be waiting for them because Gods knows everthing.
Their mere presence in Guyana is extremely commendable.In fact it is indisputable that every Caricom leader will know that Dominica is upside down in terms of leadership.WELL DONE GUYS!
linton you are nothing else…….. they should jail you in guyana because you not a head of Government and you tried making your way into the people’s meeting . Go find work to do and give skerrit a break. CBI is so bad and you wanted to be an agent so bad? besides the few hungry marigot police officers who supporting you all the others are redddddddd and will remain redddddddd. you forget misery civil servants saw under eddison? lateeeeee salaries while salisbury, coulibistrie, marigot and woodforthill ppl got sports cars under the umbrella of farming.
They had to ask CAble & Wireless in those days to help pay civil servants salaries. HA !! HA !!
Your doggone brainless idiot…This is CARICOM..Even a fool like you can visit Guyana…You think you all can hush people up…You must be dreaming!!Are you MONFARED?
I blame Skerrit. Had he locked up Linton according to plan, he could not find himself in Guyana!!!
Actually this is funny.. ,,Skerrit knows better though..
PM is not that stupid like you why would he lock up Linton after all he is not selling Dominica documents to the highest bidder. Every one who want the PM to step reach that decision because they are looking at Dominica and not party colors it’s moved beyond that level .And by the way the world is listening and CARICUM is the same.
@ lock up linton . Thank you…So you all had a plan to lock up honourable Linton??Thank you for your information…This is part of the political persecution and harrassment…They must talk about that too!