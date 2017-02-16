A United Workers Party (UWP) team is presently in Guyana and will be meeting with CARICOM Heads to brief them on reasons why the party is calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Heads are presently gathered in Georgetown from the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The UWP team consists of Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac and Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine.

“The Team is in Guyana seeking to meet with CARICOM Heads of Government assembled in Georgetown….,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The team is also expected to host a press conference in Georgetown at 6:00 pm on Thursday (today) and will be interviewed on Guyana’s Premier Television Station at 8:00 am on Friday 17th February 2017.

Speaking on Talk on the Block on Q95 on Thursday Linton shot down claims on social media and elsewhere that he had presented himself in Guyana as part of Dominica’s delegation to the meeting.

“What interest would I have being on the government’s delegation,” he said. “We have not come here to participate in the meetings of CARICOM. We are here to use the opportunity of the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting to talk to selected Prime Ministers who are willing to talk to us and we will be doing a few of those meetings today.”

He also said the team will be sensitizing CARICOM members and the public in general of what is going on in Dominica and what the implications are for CARICOM.

“Separate and apart from and apart from the propaganda that Mr. Skerrit is spreading and the sympathy that he is seeking,” he stated. “I heard him this morning talking about thanking the leaders who called him to sympathize with him and so on and so on, about what happened in Dominica, some rebellion that took place in Dominica with the opposition and so on. The opposition is here in Guyana to speak truth to power and to say exactly what happened and to talk about the situation in Dominica …”

He said so far, everything has been going fine.

Meanwhile, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has also waded in on the matter saying that a Prime Minister, who he did not name, called him saying a Linton is not going to be entertained.

“The Prime Minister said to me, ‘well I intend to speak to the President of Guyana about it this morning because people need to understand that these are Heads of Government meeting and opposition members cannot just walk in and have a meeting or try to meet or participate in the meeting of the Heads of Government,” he claimed on Kairi’s Heng Program on Thursday morning.

According to Astaphan, the unnamed Prime Minster expressed deep dissatisfaction with Linton’s action saying, “we cannot allow fellas to just walk in there like thugs and vagabonds and behave like they can tell the Heads of Government what to do.”

Astaphan went on to say that information he was given was that a car given to Linton was apparently reserved by the protocol officer for the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, and is when he came that they realized the error was made.

“By the time they called, the guy had already dropped Linton to the hotel, Linton alone,” Astaphan stated.