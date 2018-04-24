UWP to host Annual Delegates ConventionPress release - Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 12:40 PM
The United Workers Party (UWP) will host its Annual Delegates Convention at the Government Primary School in Grand Fond on Sunday 29th April, 2018 from 12:30 p.m.
At that Convention, every Executive Position within the Management Structure of the Party shall be democratically contested. All of these positions shall be filled through a nominations process that will usher in a new Executive energized to take the Party into the next General Elections, which will inevitably lead to the UWP forming the next Government in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
There are expectations that epic battles to fill these Management and Leadership positions at that Convention will emerge, these include:
a. Party Political Leader and the Deputy
b. Party President and the Deputy
c. General Secretary and Assistant
d. International Secretary
e. Treasurer and Assistant
Nominations shall also be entertained to fill the positions of Trustees, as well as Ordinary Members of the Party Executive.
10 Comments
With Lennox UWP will never win election in Dominica 🇩🇲 UWP is making the win so easy for the DLP. I want change but UWP not ready yet. DLP has long overdue but oh boy I don’t believe UWP can take Dominica to the next level.
If Lennox were as weak a leader as you labourites want to make us think; would you want him to vacate the leadership post? Lennox Linton came in the ring one year before elections were called, and he brought us from 3 seats to 6 seats (that my friends is 100%). Don’t try to leer us into dismissing a strong courageous leader. We are not fools.
I say fire him, fire lennox linton he crippiling our party the uwp..
Why don’t you take your advice and jump it in the booshewee, ie, the Roseau River mouth.
Just a reminder, how seats were gained under the leadership of our visionary leader. Now we have a mandate and Lennox Linton will get us there.
Lennox Must Go. lennox is responsible of all the problem in Dominica. What he going to teach our children about excelling in school. Thompson and Joshua should make their own party and leave this big cheese Lennox . Skerrit always say as long as Lennox is leader of UWP he will keep winning. if things so bad in Dominica now, think of what a fool like lennox will do to Dominica. We under tarpoline under skerrit . under lennox we will sleep in the river. I cannot believe educated people that have there education asking for skerrit to go and put in a fool . Why all the educated people dont give lennox one of there degree.
Is Lennox Linton responsible for three diplomats with Dominica’s passport being arrested. Is Lennox Linton responsible for ships flying Dominica’s flags loaded with sanction busting oil. Is Lennox Linton, responsible for Dominica’s Parrots leaving the island illegally. Is Lennox Linton responsible for violating the football laws of FIFA. Lennox Linton is responsible for exposing the Government’s involvement in the Bin and Fertilizer boeball. Lennox Linton is responsible for exposing the corruption that now exist in Government.
Propaganda!!! What epic battle for leadership? Lennox is going to continue to be leader, the UWP does not have the testicular fortitude to make such a radical move as replacing Lennox.
change the leader lets take back Dominica. Stay with LL and karnee in the yard
Weekenz, You are welcome to keep Lennox Linton, we don’t want any clown as our leader!!!