The United Workers Party (UWP) will host its Annual Delegates Convention at the Government Primary School in Grand Fond on Sunday 29th April, 2018 from 12:30 p.m.

At that Convention, every Executive Position within the Management Structure of the Party shall be democratically contested. All of these positions shall be filled through a nominations process that will usher in a new Executive energized to take the Party into the next General Elections, which will inevitably lead to the UWP forming the next Government in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

There are expectations that epic battles to fill these Management and Leadership positions at that Convention will emerge, these include:

a. Party Political Leader and the Deputy

b. Party President and the Deputy

c. General Secretary and Assistant

d. International Secretary

e. Treasurer and Assistant

Nominations shall also be entertained to fill the positions of Trustees, as well as Ordinary Members of the Party Executive.