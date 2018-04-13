Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has vowed that when his party forms a government, its first order of business will be to outlaw ‘floor crossing’ by parliamentarians.

Speaking at a public meeting in Lagoon on Thursday evening, he said this will be done to protect the interest of voters.

“When we come in government, therefore, one of the first orders of business will be to outlaw floor crossing in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated.

The UWP has been stung by a series of high profile floor crossing.

In 2009, one of the founding members of the party, Julius Timothy, crossed the floor to join the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) after a vicious leadership battle. He later said he would never return to the party. Loreen Bannis Roberts famously crossed the floor to join the DLP following the elections of 2000 after she won the election on a UWP ticket.

And recently Joseph Isaac, MP for Roseau Central, left the UWP to become an ‘independent’ parliamentarian. He was later given a high profile ministerial post in the DLP government, which many say is a sign that he has already crossed the floor.

Speaking on the latest development, Linton said that there are many countries in the Caribbean where floor crossing is illegal.

“In Antigua, you cannot cross the floor of the parliament from one party to the next because there is legislation, there are laws protecting the people’s interest,” he stated. “In Trinidad, you cannot cross the floor either but in Dominica, you can cross the floor.”

He added, “You cannot come to people saying you are part of a political organization that believes in this, believes in that, stands for this, will do this, will do that and you don’t think the other party is doing a good job and then mid stream, while people are suffering, while after a disaster there are so many people waiting to have their roofs covered, so many people awaiting the assistance of the government, you can take the vote of the people of Roseau Central and go across. It should not happen. It should not be allowed to happen but it has happened.”

Linton said the people have to decide what to do when such things happen.