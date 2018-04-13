UWP vows to outlaw “floor crossing”Dominica News Online - Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 11:33 AM
Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has vowed that when his party forms a government, its first order of business will be to outlaw ‘floor crossing’ by parliamentarians.
Speaking at a public meeting in Lagoon on Thursday evening, he said this will be done to protect the interest of voters.
“When we come in government, therefore, one of the first orders of business will be to outlaw floor crossing in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated.
The UWP has been stung by a series of high profile floor crossing.
In 2009, one of the founding members of the party, Julius Timothy, crossed the floor to join the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) after a vicious leadership battle. He later said he would never return to the party. Loreen Bannis Roberts famously crossed the floor to join the DLP following the elections of 2000 after she won the election on a UWP ticket.
And recently Joseph Isaac, MP for Roseau Central, left the UWP to become an ‘independent’ parliamentarian. He was later given a high profile ministerial post in the DLP government, which many say is a sign that he has already crossed the floor.
Speaking on the latest development, Linton said that there are many countries in the Caribbean where floor crossing is illegal.
“In Antigua, you cannot cross the floor of the parliament from one party to the next because there is legislation, there are laws protecting the people’s interest,” he stated. “In Trinidad, you cannot cross the floor either but in Dominica, you can cross the floor.”
He added, “You cannot come to people saying you are part of a political organization that believes in this, believes in that, stands for this, will do this, will do that and you don’t think the other party is doing a good job and then mid stream, while people are suffering, while after a disaster there are so many people waiting to have their roofs covered, so many people awaiting the assistance of the government, you can take the vote of the people of Roseau Central and go across. It should not happen. It should not be allowed to happen but it has happened.”
Linton said the people have to decide what to do when such things happen.
45 Comments
Labourites in diaspora should come down if its so nice.
LINTON, Old man wake up I have something to say to you stop talking crap all your idiotic life, You cannot stop man/woman from” Floor crossing “in Dominica in a matter of fact you are a loser and weak individual person of a specified kind. The most selfish ignorant i have ever known, that is why you will never ever be a prime minister of Dominica,
We voting Lennox for PM
We voting UWP for Dominica
Lennox for PM
Lennox for PM
Lennox for PM
Wow what a huge crowd skerro And Isaac
Afraid Labour must goooooooo
Labour must goooooooo
Labour must goooooooo
Labour must goooooooo
Lennox you might be an honest guy in your own way. But one thing to keep in mind is that politicians are shrewd. Please don’t confuse your supporters. You have been advocating democracy for a while now so why on earth would you want to take someone’s right away from what they desire? This is what is perplexing my mind about you Lennox. You want to be prime minister but you are focused on the wrong things. So what about the vulnerable constituencies Lennox? Is it that difficult to go show your face and meet people? Why are you making your political journey so difficult? Don’t you want bring your voters on your side? Well tell me be honest with you Lennox, you can’t win a general election with what you currently have. So roll up your sleeves and put your hands and feet to the plow. Otherwise it’s not going to happen.
When we come wi hahahahahahhaha
Julius Timothy crossed….where is his political career right now?..
Doreen bannis crossed… where is her political career right now?…
Now Isaac croseed….I guess we will soon find out how his political career will go….
Hmmm let’s wait and see…..
That is logical because people who cross the floor can not be trusted
One would have expected to see a much larger crowd bearing in mind the magnitude of how the UWP have been dealing with the Isaac situation. One would admit that the crowd consisted of the four cardinal points of Roseau- EAST, WEST, NORTH and SOUTH. Divide that crowd by 4 and see what you might find. Was that the number Isaac won the Roseau Central?
Lennox just looking to get a title PM if it ever happens you all finish, and if he is an honest person please ask joshua to resign what is good for the goose is for the gander.
Lennox, that would be a very bad idea!
Again Dominica would be the first place in the world where that happen; if I were you I would retract that; you see if we are in a democracy, people do have the right to cross the floor at anytime they wish to do so. In America politicians cross the floor; democrats cross to republican, republicans cross to democrats, some become independent.
Bernie Saunders is an example: in England recently, a Labor Party member crossed to Teresa May conservative party, there is no point of changing that particular system. Roosevelt operate a corrupted Enterprise, there might be the honest ones in his party who might want to leave the Labor Party and become an independent member of the House, or cross to the UWP.
At this time that will not happen because remaining in Skerrit cabal money is more, but what if an opposition member made the equivalent, and wanted to change side? If there is a law prohibiting that; that could cause problems!
I not a fan of de labor party but linton attitude stinks I’d vote dlp just cuz
Then your vote is to destroy Dominica. Thanks
Crossing floor should not be outlawed. I think rules must be clearly defined as to how it should happed and it should involve the consensus of tbe voters who voted for the individuals. It can work both ways so it should follow fair guidlines for all. I see nothing wrong with a man crossing the floor if the government or opposition forming the royal fool and tbe party has evovlved into something different from what you joined. I did not see it in Issac case. What is not right is the fact that the majority of the constituency voted for you and you decided on your own to switch. That is dishonest and betrayal. The decisions should be tbe people and the rules to cross floor must ensure it is a decision of the people.
Shake Zulu , I think there should be a by-election in that specific constituency to let the constituents decide who they wish to represent them in parliament. No politician should run rough shod over the voters of any constituency. Mr. Isaac has shamelessly betrayed the goodwill and trust of the voters for aligning himself with one of the worst corrupt regimes to ever exist in the Caribbean, probably the world.
I agree with your sentiments but commonsense must prevail. We must think not react.
It was a very good meeting but I was very disappointed because I thought after the meeting the majority of us would have taken a short walk to the Financial Center and make there our home until our votes were returned to us. They could take Judas Iscariot because he has no more part in this great party but just give us our vote back. We can’t wait until UWP gets in power for them to outlaw floor crossing to get back our votes. I voted, you voted and all of us that voted for uwp need to make it our responsibility to peacefully ask for our votes back. We need to make the Financial center our temporary address until we get relocated but, we should not live without our vote back
Why don’t u tell Judas Iscariot to go and build homes for his people in dirty Margot how much and did Lenox bring for Dominica after the hurricane go hide ur self.
What nonsense is that nuh Dominican to the bone : Linton that collecting taxes , Linton that collecting VAT , Linton that getting money from the international communities , Linton that selling passports ? so how de hell you want Linton to go build houses in Marigot ? Stupesssssssss
Big enough crowd , we can see it is growing and UWP has many silent supporters who will show up during the elections to vote DLP out of office.
Lenox is not a politician he is a trouble maker his not fit for pm .
– Supporter of a Criminal
I am seeing that Dominicans are coming out to express their displeasure with this lame DLP carbal.
The UWP Rally last night was well received and the turn out was acceptable. The speakers were direct and honest and have good intentions to develop Dominica for all Dominicans.
The relief aid that was sent to Dominica by foreigners were not meant to be delivered to only DLP supporters.
UWP will distribute the aid in the same way we did after hurricane David. “To everyone regardless of your political affiliation.”
How can any God fearing Dominican seat by a see his brother, sisters and cousins being by-passed just because they didn’t vote DLP?
Skerrit has divided families and I want Dominicans to look beyond Political Parties. we were never like that.
This has nothing to do with crossing the floor although I agree with Mr. Linton that legislation should be enacted to prevent sleazy politicians from exploiting the people’s trust. This is strictly about the present governance of Dominica.
Let’s be brutally candid and honest. As long as Skerrit maintains the seat at the apex of government in Dominica, the country will lag behind the other OECS countries in terms of development and advancement.
In Skerrit’s administration, victimization is rampant, truth is an allergy, commonsense is uncommon, strategic vision is blurry, and morality is non-existent.
Dominica should be declared a FAILED STATE as it presently depends solely on foreign alms (handouts) for its very survival. This country can be likened to a bag of wind for it cannot stand up on its own strength, after umpteenth years of poor governance and leadership, by the same group of ultra-selfish, grossly avaricious, and supremely incompetent sluggards.
Why Lennox didn’t ask Issac to resign to force a by-election? IS he afraid that UWP may lose the Roseau Central seat in a by-election? I’m just asking cuz if UWP won then they could have momentum heading into a General Election.
All this is just useless talk, get down to action and force him to resign. Unless if UWP is scared.
Bro, Lennox has no legal standing to ask J.I to resign.
Lennox could not request the resignation of Isaac; we are very much aware that Isaac is a turn coat, a back stabber, a weak bit of human element who has allowed Roosevelt Skerrit to easily corrupt him. However, crossing the floor is not illegal, that is his constitutional right!
Now some people might be wondering if Francisco is now backing Roosevelt, and turn against UWP; let it be know, I am only expressing the fact that any politician reserve the rights to change sides at anytime after they are elected on any party ballet: be it UWP, or DLP.
It is all in the game of politics!
quite frankly I don’t think anyone cares what you think although I must admit that your expressed opinions are really funny to read. DNO’s Clown
Lol believe all nonsense politicians tell all you when they looking to get in office. Dominicans not learning?
Ok, you can’t cross the floor in two islands but you can cross in all the others. What’s your point? Is crossing only subjected in one direction? This is a good to time to ask yourself what are you doing wrong as a leader. If not, the UWP will remain in the losing bracket under it’s current leadership.
So true with Lenox that’s where they will stay in the losing bracket 😲.
This is stupid and is a dictatorship move. You mean to tell me you want to remove the freedom of people from leaving a party they disagree with? B.S. what if, for example, Joshua Francis was prime minister and his colleagues decided they wanted to cross the floor after his court case they wont be able to?
Linton is a bitter and vindictive man who has made getting back at Isaac his top priority. Is this really the leader Dominica needs?
How much help did Linton went out there and get for the people of Dominica name one .
Why are the politicians in Dominica always act like crybabies? All these things cone with the territory. If the Opposition leader was that good, He should pay attention to what’s going on with the Party. Skeritt didn’t ask the other guy to be an Independent candidate. If he did that is foolish because it doesn’t give him another seat. Dominicans need to take lessons in politics before they attempt to discredit each other. The Caribbean and the rest if the world us shaking their heads in disbelief at the petty politics and political “commentators” filling social media with nonsense. Stick to the recovery of the island. That’s something positive that will be spoken of and admired by all.
Lennox should go to Germany with the other birds
What happen, the birds throw some of its mess on your head while you were n flight to South…? Please go clean up and try again to be more decent that we can give credit to and engage your thoughts. Don`t be the poo cage for the birds in fight. Stay focus.
Nuff respect to Hon Linton, he is feared by the DLP as he has uncovered and discovered many fraudulent activities in the Skerrit lead corrupt Labour government. The UWP will make the next government. Skerrit and Labour has failed. Incompetent bunch of worthless people
What happen you know something we donot know Lennox will go nowhere his gonna stay and open your eye because skerrit blind u all in dominica the more u labor rat try the stronger he get.
Lenox cannot go know where because he’s not properly trained that’s y .
Voice of the South, that is a very good one; made my day.
Well, if it is outlawed in Trinidad and Antigua but legal in Dominica, then there is more democracy in
Dominica than people care to admit! Isn’t it the same UWP which claimed Dominica has zero democracy under skerrit? Skerrit is not a God. I’m sure he didn’t blackmail Isaac to cross the floor. Btw, I don’t like that Isaac crossed. I think laborites will agree with me and show their discontent in the next general election
That specific crossing had nothing to do with democracy. That act of floor crossing is not was not practiced democracy but due to the one who crossed appears to be desperate for a job and cash. A ministry was eagerly set up, unfortunately his name will stained for a very long time along with the likes of Skerrit and the rest of the gang and government members in parliament.
All that crossed stabbed the voters in the back,but Skerrit knows deep down he is a coward to face Linton one and one,and if your a true leader you should Skerrit,Isaac is a scam.
hahahaha Skerrit should be afraid of a lick of zip bottle, don’t you think. The man is a psycho
Skerrit cannot face Linton Linton to ugly he will make skerrit fraide .