The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is calling for a full report on the accounts and operations of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program over the past five years to be presented for debate at an emergency sitting of Parliament within the next 14 days.

The party is also describing a government consultation on the program at the State House on Monday, which party members did not attend, as a “sham” and a “partisan public relation event.”

In a press release on Tuesday, the UWP sought to explain the rationale behind its call fo an emergency meeting of parliament to debate the CBI.

The release stated, “This long overdue exchange in the nation’s highest decision making body will set the stage for 1) full CBI compliance with global security arrangements for the safe movement of people and money across borders; and 2) harmonization on critical elements in the operation of Citizenship By Investment programs in CARICOM as follows:

• Definition of economic citizenship

• Vetting/due diligence to determine fit and proper applicants for economic citizenship

• Financial requirements for the acquisition of economic citizenship

• Rights and privileges of economic citizenship throughout the integration grouping.”

The release quoted Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, as saying, “it is time to move away from the sort of sham CBI consultation witnessed on April 24th which was nothing more than a partisan public relations event in the pageantry of Roosevelt Skerrit’s feel-good politics. The program has been severely damaged by the Dominica Labour Party administration through inaction and failed policy actions and needs to be properly fixed with sound input from independent thinking stakeholders.”

Members of Parliament from the opposition sought to explain why they did not attend the consultation.

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac believes if Monday’s CBI consultation was really intended to help place the CBI on a more secure footing, “then stakeholders would have been presented at least 14 days before with an agenda for the meeting and a white paper addressing relevant questions such as the number of passports sold and the total revenues received to date along with other relevant background information in keeping with any professionally organized consultation. This would give stakeholder organizations time to consult with their members and/or constituents in the development of their proposals”.

“The fact that the Parliamentary Opposition was not asked to present its position at the consultation which featured the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor and a panel of government sympathizers, clearly indicates that this was a public relations/political event,” Isaac said.

Member of Parliament for Roseau North Danny Lugay also added his voice to the matter.

“An invitation delivered on the Friday 21st April to participate in a supposedly important CBI consultation on Monday 24th April is disrespectful and makes a mockery of serious commitment to proper governance,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

Lugay said the nation cannot afford further suppression of critical information about the difficulties in moving CBI revenues through the global banking system and the questionable vetting procedures for the grant of citizenship that compromise global defense systems against the proceeds of crime.

“We cannot develop improvement strategies with lies and non-disclosure of truth and fact about the reasons why remedial treatment is necessary; and that is why this matter of grave national importance must be dealt with decisively at an emergency sitting of Parliament,” he stated.