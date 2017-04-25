UWP wants emergency meeting of parliament to debate CBI; describes CBI consultation as ‘sham’Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 10:16 AM
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is calling for a full report on the accounts and operations of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program over the past five years to be presented for debate at an emergency sitting of Parliament within the next 14 days.
The party is also describing a government consultation on the program at the State House on Monday, which party members did not attend, as a “sham” and a “partisan public relation event.”
In a press release on Tuesday, the UWP sought to explain the rationale behind its call fo an emergency meeting of parliament to debate the CBI.
The release stated, “This long overdue exchange in the nation’s highest decision making body will set the stage for 1) full CBI compliance with global security arrangements for the safe movement of people and money across borders; and 2) harmonization on critical elements in the operation of Citizenship By Investment programs in CARICOM as follows:
• Definition of economic citizenship
• Vetting/due diligence to determine fit and proper applicants for economic citizenship
• Financial requirements for the acquisition of economic citizenship
• Rights and privileges of economic citizenship throughout the integration grouping.”
The release quoted Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, as saying, “it is time to move away from the sort of sham CBI consultation witnessed on April 24th which was nothing more than a partisan public relations event in the pageantry of Roosevelt Skerrit’s feel-good politics. The program has been severely damaged by the Dominica Labour Party administration through inaction and failed policy actions and needs to be properly fixed with sound input from independent thinking stakeholders.”
Members of Parliament from the opposition sought to explain why they did not attend the consultation.
Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac believes if Monday’s CBI consultation was really intended to help place the CBI on a more secure footing, “then stakeholders would have been presented at least 14 days before with an agenda for the meeting and a white paper addressing relevant questions such as the number of passports sold and the total revenues received to date along with other relevant background information in keeping with any professionally organized consultation. This would give stakeholder organizations time to consult with their members and/or constituents in the development of their proposals”.
“The fact that the Parliamentary Opposition was not asked to present its position at the consultation which featured the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor and a panel of government sympathizers, clearly indicates that this was a public relations/political event,” Isaac said.
Member of Parliament for Roseau North Danny Lugay also added his voice to the matter.
“An invitation delivered on the Friday 21st April to participate in a supposedly important CBI consultation on Monday 24th April is disrespectful and makes a mockery of serious commitment to proper governance,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.
Lugay said the nation cannot afford further suppression of critical information about the difficulties in moving CBI revenues through the global banking system and the questionable vetting procedures for the grant of citizenship that compromise global defense systems against the proceeds of crime.
“We cannot develop improvement strategies with lies and non-disclosure of truth and fact about the reasons why remedial treatment is necessary; and that is why this matter of grave national importance must be dealt with decisively at an emergency sitting of Parliament,” he stated.
34 Comments
Mr can only chat through his pop route.
Has Lennox apologized to the speaker? I’m not sure why he is calling for a emergency seating when he is unable to participate. All he needs to do is apologize for his bad behavior. Also, his arrogance is what’s keeping back the party. Had he and his members attended the session on the CBI, they could have made their case for having an emergency meeting of the house. This is just another one of several blunders by Lennox. I wonder who has the guts to take control of this party. One thing, I’ll give him the credit for keeping his team in check after making an example of Isidore and Joshua.
What rubbish is this, wasn’t the law governing the CBI discussed in Parliament? When the UWP came into office they made changes to the Law the DLP came in and they made changes. Are we going to call an emergency meeting of parliament to talk about a law that is already in force for several years? Is Mr. Linton going to table an amendment to this law?
And, to make matter worse they are coming to consult AFTER they already announced 1,000 new projects and $1BILLION in spending! One would think that the consultation would come first and then the projects? How much money is left in that CBI purse to continue spending? Must be a whole hec of a lot more!
Dominica must go down as one of the most foolish countries in the region. We want success but refuse to think critically and be honest with each other!!
SO TRUE….. after they spend CBI money like water they were drinking now they are coming with this ridiculous consultation story…. what’s the point now, are they going to change the amount they so stupid boasted they were giving out????
Linton needs ……… …………
It has been SIX months since parliament has been convened! There should not be a need to request an emergency meeting…if this government was serious about IMPLEMENTATION of development ideas we would have had 2-3 meetings by now. One to discuss the “national health insurance fund” another for “CBI” and a third for the international airport.
The forum for discussion and debate already exists as the House of Assemblt but their crisis management firm must be advising these “non-official” channels so that promises can be made and quickly forgotten. That announcements can be made without having the proper supporting documentation.
All of this chatter, promises, and crap and Dominica still economy still can’t catch up to our neighbors. We still can’t get basic and proper national audits to give us the truth. The IMF revealed that despite all these funds our economy is stagnant, and the best response is a “national consultation”? Puh-leeze!
The UWP has my full concurrence that the so-called national consultation was a public relations effort by the DLP government. Why should they be part of the government’s public relations campaign?
Lennox, there are ways you can gain small victories from a ruling administration. It’s call building friendship and building bridges. My friend you are the minority. You don’t get everything you ask for from a party in power. They will always tell you that the information is available to the public on site. You need to win six more constituencies in the next general election. If you want to be Prime minister, focus on the most vulnerable ones. Your political career is diminishing chasing the wrong things. Where are you plans to move Dominica forward?
Linton you doe ready yet boi.
You boycotting a meeting concerning cbi to call an emergency meeting concerning cbi.
Garsa attend ppl meeting so the can attend yours.
But you are not fed up of skeritt and his lies and deceits?, It seems like you get fed up of doing good ,and embraces wrong doings, Carry on
I fully support this call for an emergency meeting of Parliament to talk about this issue. What I would expect from the Leader of the opposition is a full report in his capacity as chairman of the public accounts showing the failings of the program, where and how monies were misappropriated if at all and passport inventory. As chairman of the public accounts committee the Leader of the Opposition has the authority to interview the relevant public officers to ensure that government accounts are properly managed. If the leader of the opposition and his committee was not given access to requested information we want to know why. If however no attempt to investigate this matter by the leader of the opposition was made, then his call for an emergency meeting of Parliament is a SHAM.
Lennox described the event as a sham, wow. This shows that this man is not ready to lead a group of people much less the entire nation!
This political tribalism and blind political support for a party is the albatross around the necks of Dominicans. This is antithetical to the progress of all citizens and residents. Many people don’t even bother to think for themselves anymore , if my party say so, it’s so. I would implore everyone to think for himself/herself. Do your own analysis. Political parties dress up lies as truth. They play on the ignorance of the unlettered. After reading the statements of Representatives Isaac and Lugay , both gentlemen have a point, they are being reasonable. Let’s stop swallowing the toxic lies and propaganda by any political party. Think people think!
UWP this is getting old
Bully tactics alone!! My way or the highway!
I don’t know about you all but I am tired with politicians playing politics with my future.
So why not just attend the function? Stakeholders were given a chance to raise concerns. Even students asked some very pertinent questions. You all had the opportunity and you slept on you! Don’t come asking for emergency meeting after you pass for fool.
All I can say is “Stupessss”
Nothing that this regime tries is satisfactory to the disgruntled men on the other side.
Invite all you —- NO SHOW
Don’t invite all you ……… Complain that you were not invited.
Mi cochonie!
You want me to support you and vote for you? ……. Wheel and come again!
A meeting only becomes a “sham” when opposition members boycott because the only meeting they want is a street protest. The opposition can’t compel changes; for that you have to win an election. The opposition can focus on the issue of what CBI is doing to Dominica’s reputation and whether the funds are spent above-board: but only by participating, posing questions to the majority, and if you get the run-around, take that to the people. Disparaging the result of a meeting you refused to attend is the way to lose the next election too.
That why there is a parliment the official debating house in the land for the records. In a functional democracy the parliment is used for these matters so the representative of the people can bring all ideas to the table. No policy agreement can com from such consultation. As a matter of fact the government can have it’s consultation and that is okay. The opposition can have it’s own consultation on the same issues. It is only when these ideas are debated and put on the floor in parliment that we bring legal and concrete results. However that only happens when a democracy functions properly. This National consultation hastily put together to redicule opposition and save face means nothing if the PM does not respect the views and wishes of the opposition, who by the way represent half the population. Stop being blinded by party loyalty and ignorance.
“SPIKE” stop being a receiver without critical thought and open up your mind.
If the opposition is not allowed in a meaningful way in Parliament to contribute to the proper implementation of The CBI program is in a Consultation Forum it will be accomplished?
Sometime I think we were better off as SLAVES because mental bondage is worse than physical bondage…Sad to Say!!!!!
Look pappishowness
In any democracy, the opposition will have its say. Government will and must always have its way. Anytime an opposition party can prevent a government from functioning by effectively blocking its plans and programs, particularly its legislative agenda, then the government has lost all moral authority to function. The opposition must also know that its view on how things ought to be done is not necessarily the only way to get the country\’s development going. Mr. Linton must get out of his political novitiate and learn the hard way. You have a view on how things ought to be done, it is not always the only way things could be done.
Your view is complete rubbish.. if thats the case, then why is there an opposition? You got it all screwed up.
Then give an example of where this has happened. U rubbish a statement with no facts, just as there has never been any fact presented to support UWP claims
The Leader of the Oppostion might also have to pay regard to the protocol for submitting questions to be asked in Parliament.
I am not versed on if this is a matter requiring an emergency sitting of Parliament but hope his concerns are addressed.
You guys do right. These are legitimate questions. Let skerrit use parliment. That what it is there for and going to the meeting would be endorsement to his crap. Let him fool those sheep. Government can consult with public if it wants but every thing has to be open and honest and there must be no secrets. It cannot be the rules according to Skerrit. The devilish prayers by Thomas priest from Villecase alone is justified in not going. To those of you frowning on me calling the priest prayers devilish, Jesus was betrayed by a disciple and Thomas is a man full of issues.. Coco like the prime Minister.
Why not??
Give the Opposition the information that they are requesting and at a Parliamentary sitting. They are entitled to be informed. That is good governance.
But this information is presented in every budget. Even the IMF got that info when they made their last report.
Bondieu…whose sins Dominica paying for…with this Man…Lord put a hand!…
Sure Lennox, after you drop your kids to school, wait patiently for it while your watching cartoons.
hmm well that didnt seem to take long… sighsss
UWP and company your constant bickering is nonsensical and tiring. Try something different. I’m just so tired of the idiotic way you all approach everything….BORING
It boring and since they spoke the government spring into action trying to sideline the real issue with talk of money too pah too?
Well if it was exciting I wonder what would happen.