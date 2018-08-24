With the departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from Dominica still a topic of debate in Dominica, member of the United Workers Party (UWP) Dr. Thomson Fontaine is calling on the residents of Portsmouth to take a stance and “get rid” of the current administration [the Dominica Labour Party (DLP)].

RUSM was located in Portsmouth and was a big source of income for the island’s second town. It is also a DLP stronghold with the party dominating politics there for the past 50 years.

Addressing a meeting of his party to discuss the matter on Thursday night in Portsmouth, Fontaine said so much have been taken away from the people of the town, yet they still stand with the government.

“I debated to myself whether I should in fact be talking to the people of Portsmouth because I cannot for the life of me understand a people that have had so much taken away from them will still continue to stand with this government,” he lamented. “Your interest should come first and when your interest cannot be guaranteed by this government you need to get rid of this government.”

Fontaine said it is foolishness for a people to keep voting for a party year in and year out without development.

“Stop this foolishness about supporting a party and they are not taking care of your interest,” he staed.

Fontaine went on to say that he should have been in Grand Fond on Thursday evening but chose to be in Portsmouth, yet residents failed to show up.

“People came from Scottshead, from Soufriere, from Castle Bruce to be here with you in Portsmouth and where are you? Where are the people of Portsmouth when you need to stand up for your rights? When you need to stand up against this government?” he questioned.

He added, “How many years have this government neglected the people of Portsmouth and yet you keep going to the ballot year-in year-out voting for them and you expect a different result.”

Fontaine stated that he is being told is the definition of “madness, to do the same thing over and over and over again and expect a different result.”

He appealed to the people of Dominica to take a hard long look at what this government has done to Dominica

“This country economy is in shambles, this country’s economy is going nowhere and worse is yet to come,” he remarked, “You will have more layoffs, you will have more problems.”

Fontaine warned the country is just beginning to see the impact of Ross’ departure.

“Rest assured that there are more job losses coming to Dominica,” he noted. “How much more can the people of Dominica take? How much more can you accept? People of Portsmouth how much more can you accept?”

Earlier this month Ross announced that it will be shutting down its operation in Dominica and will be moving to Barbados.