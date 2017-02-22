You cannot manufacture allegations – Linton to BaronDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 10:09 AM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has thrown out a challenge to Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron to come up with the specific statements that he made against with which she is taking issue.
On Tuesday Baron wrote to Linton and two Dominican journalists demanding an apology and compensation for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to US$10,ooo she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.
She said over the past months, she has been under a sustained attack on allegations that after she received the money, she misappropriated it for her own use.
But Linton is challenging Baron to come up with the exact statements that he has made in the matter, adding that she just cannot manufacture allegations.
“You are challenged now because your challenge is to come up with the statement that Lennox Linton has made that you taking issue with,” he said in a Facebook live statement on Tuesday evening. “You are not allowed in our court system to talk about allegations without being able to specifically put on the record the actual words that you are complaining about.”
He said one cannot manufacture allegations then say what those allegations mean.
“Let us have the exact words that were spoken, then we can talk,” he stated.
As a guest on the Hot Seat on privately-owned Q95 on Wednesday morning, Linton noted that he cannot remember suggesting that Baron stole any money.
“I don’t remember, ladies and gentlemen, ever suggesting that Francine Baron stole money,” he remarked. “I don’t know what her new excitement about her stealing money is. I have never suggested that she stole any money. I have never suggested that she misappropriated any money. I have said I have seen pictures of Francine Baron receiving a check of $10,000 from the wife of Alireza Monfared in Kuala Lumpur in November of 2014 and I believe as a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Francine Baron being our High Commissioner in London, had a duty and a responsibility to report, not just that she got the check, but what she got the check for, and to satisfy the people that the source of funds was legitimate.”
He argued that any questions in that regard are legitimate.
“And rather than answer the questions, Francine Baron chose to be silent and to wait for two years and to come up now with this nonsensical lawsuit for defamation which is intended to take the public attention away from the reasons why we are demanding the resignation of (Prime Minister) Roosevelt Skerrit,” Linton remarked.
I agree that Francine Baron has to present the offending words to prove her case. This is fundamental to our system of justice. It is not true only for Francine Baron. It equally applies to the allegations of sale of passpirts to international crooks ad PM Skerrit’s millions stashed away in Swiss Banks. Skerto has spoken. Hope you can prove your case. Remember the case when you went contrary to law and asked the law to prove your case against Skerro. Hope you prepared for it
No worries Linton. Just deal with her in the courts. You guys say a lot of stuff and when called out you are all Innocent. This cannot continue and it’s about time that the supporters call him out because it’s costing the poor people children too much money just paying for his bills. To make matters worst, he lead them into a protest then abandoned them when they broke the law and got arrested. Regretfully to say, this is a sign of a coward, not a leader.
He always know, Mr know it all but when the dollars come to pay he don’t know where to get the money. Doh worry radiothon is there to save the day
Ebeh Francine well reach papa! GO GO GO awayyyyyyyyy Francine! Enough of you and the Cabal nonsense, so GOOOOOOO AWAYYYYYYY!
Always Assertive!
She should withdraw her letters and OPPLOGISE to you Honourable peole of Dominica .
All that is in the dark will come to light one day .
The BIBLE tell me so .
But you are the biggest manufacturer of allegations. You get SUED round the clock. You need to give your factory a name !!.
When UWP was in power brakes had written a song about “workers…Is work we working.” I guess Hunter will have to write one for Skerrit with words like ‘ Labar..Is sue we sueing’.
I mean all Labar doing is bad things and when questioned is sue they sueing? The way they behaving I can see Skerrit going to sue Linton again for EC $2.6 million dollars, because in 2014 Linton asked Skerrit to explain to the public the source of more than EC $ 2.6 million in spending made on his behalf by his attorney Stephen Isidore, and to date Skerrit has not responded. Since it appears is every three years they responding after they find a way to cook a story, I guess Skerrit story is now in the oven and soon he will sue Linton for fefaming him man? But Skerrit you and Francine Baron defamed all you self we boy
2 YEARS….. I’m guessing her character and good name did not mean much to her during these years…
however this is nonsensical and here’s why;
1. She waited 2 years to address this, when it has not been the topic of discussion for the last month…all we have been hearing about is sale of diplomatic passports and oil being transported from Iran to China.
2. The letter was composed in mid January of this month and actually took her month to submit to these men, WHY?
3. The date in which she is asking these men to response by, is no anywhere in sight. How can a letter of such significance and with such a ‘big slap to the face’ of these men not be reviewed numerous times to ensure all I’s are dotted and all T’s are crossed. How could she have allowed this legal letter to leave her desk?
I honestly believe its a simple distraction, to take the heat from Skerrit, the sales of diplomatic passports and Domincan flagged ships arrested with illegal cargo; oil
Check Q95 you will get the recordings Mr LL.
Linton ask Karri to play it for you, all what you say is recorded sttttttppppp.
Stay on facebook and Q95 and speak all you want when you reach in the court go say what you saying there for your defense, You are expert on everything so now you even better than a lawyer in saying who manufacturing evidence or not. The lawyers in your party must asked you to shot up your mouth sometimes because any responsible person much less for a leader must know when to make certain statements in certain forums .
The rage of pride is quickly building as the political arena is now between the hearts of men as opposed to their political differences. What are we doing for Dominica? Those who are currently in power and the oppositions. You have been given a mandate of trust by the people and for the people! Are you living up to it?
Do not corrupt the people for you will have mush to answer to. I am speaking to both sides. Bring your evidence forward and let the people decide!
God has no respect of person or office you politicians and his rain will fall upon the poorest and the richest on the Island! We will all bow (every knee) when we realize that he is real, alive and true!
Politicians, humble yourselves and lead your people the most honorable way! you all have a role and responsibility! be careful!
Sister Francine Baron, I realize you need some serious prayer so I just want you to know that I just added you on my prayer list along with our dear brother Roosevelt Skerrit. I want both of you to that I am praying the words of Elijah the prophet, over you everyday. His word were in a letter to king Jehoram found in 2 Chronicles 21:12-15, shortly after Jehoram had brutally murdered his 6 brothers, just to make sure there was no one to replace him as king, as wicked as he was. My prayer for you and Skerrit is in verses 14 &15 of 2nd chronicles 21.
14. Behold, with a great plague will the LORD smite thy people, and thy children, and thy wives, and all thy goods:
15 And thou shalt have great sickness by disease of thy bowels, until thy bowels fall out by reason of the sickness day by day.
Hope you all do not forget the narrative,and get derailed…The CBI is a mess,and the Monfared issue has wrecked havoc with Dominicas name..These are the topical issues…LET FRANCINE CRY STILL!