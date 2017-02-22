Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has thrown out a challenge to Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron to come up with the specific statements that he made against with which she is taking issue.

On Tuesday Baron wrote to Linton and two Dominican journalists demanding an apology and compensation for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to US$10,ooo she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.

She said over the past months, she has been under a sustained attack on allegations that after she received the money, she misappropriated it for her own use.

But Linton is challenging Baron to come up with the exact statements that he has made in the matter, adding that she just cannot manufacture allegations.

“You are challenged now because your challenge is to come up with the statement that Lennox Linton has made that you taking issue with,” he said in a Facebook live statement on Tuesday evening. “You are not allowed in our court system to talk about allegations without being able to specifically put on the record the actual words that you are complaining about.”

He said one cannot manufacture allegations then say what those allegations mean.

“Let us have the exact words that were spoken, then we can talk,” he stated.

As a guest on the Hot Seat on privately-owned Q95 on Wednesday morning, Linton noted that he cannot remember suggesting that Baron stole any money.

“I don’t remember, ladies and gentlemen, ever suggesting that Francine Baron stole money,” he remarked. “I don’t know what her new excitement about her stealing money is. I have never suggested that she stole any money. I have never suggested that she misappropriated any money. I have said I have seen pictures of Francine Baron receiving a check of $10,000 from the wife of Alireza Monfared in Kuala Lumpur in November of 2014 and I believe as a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Francine Baron being our High Commissioner in London, had a duty and a responsibility to report, not just that she got the check, but what she got the check for, and to satisfy the people that the source of funds was legitimate.”

He argued that any questions in that regard are legitimate.

“And rather than answer the questions, Francine Baron chose to be silent and to wait for two years and to come up now with this nonsensical lawsuit for defamation which is intended to take the public attention away from the reasons why we are demanding the resignation of (Prime Minister) Roosevelt Skerrit,” Linton remarked.