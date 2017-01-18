Attorney, Gabriel Christian, has called for a Commission of Inquiry into Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program, (CBI), the use of funds and the appointment of diplomats.

He said he is making the call with national interest in mind and to uphold due process and lawful conduct on Dominica.

