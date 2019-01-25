High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke has upheld submissions made by attorneys for Nadishsa Drigo-Demizene of Portsmouth and freed the Portsmouth woman of two counts of theft.

Drigo-Demizene was represented in the criminal matter by attorneys at law Wayne Norde and Gina Abraham.

It is alleged that Drigo-Demize who worked at Portsmouth Animal Feed Center, stole stock valued at EC$82,753.55 and cash amounting to $16,382.20 between April 25, 2014 and March 7, 2015.

Norde and Abraham who represented the accused pro bono (free), submitted to the court that an error was committed by the presiding magistrate.

The prosecution told the court that the breach was not grave and “was insufficient” to invalidate the deposition since the accused was given several opportunities to cross examine witnesses.

However, Norde told the court that the fact that the accused was not given a chance to cross examine two witnesses was prejudicial to her.

He continued, “The accused must be given an opportunity to cross examine witnesses either by self or through an attorney and that was not done.” He asked the court to reject the request by the prosecution to be given “a second bite at the cherry.”

In response, Justice Charles-Clarke said, “I got nothing re submissions from the prosecution of this matter. Lawyers must be able to stand on their feet and address the court; we should be at trial now. The State conceded to the application made by the defense.”

She continued, “I gave them a second opportunity to address the court and they have failed to satisfy, especially since the accused was not represented at the preliminary inquiry. I will now uphold the objection from defense counsel and declare the committal a nullity…I am not going to give the State more time.”

Since the accused was placed in the care of the jury, two men and seven women, the judge instructed them to return a “not guilty” verdict against the accused which they did.

For Gina Abraham, one of the two lawyers for the accused, the omission from the magistrate’s court was fatal.

“During our review of the documents brought to us, we discovered that two of the depositions which contained witness statements (two witnesses) as transpired in the magistrate’s court, that ……the accused was not given an opportunity to cross examine the witnesses and as a result of that, we made an application to the court that the said depositions were defective. Fatal to the prosecution’s case and invalid,” Abraham said.