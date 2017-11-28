Roseau, Dominica – November 27th, 2017 – A young woman from the town of Portsmouth has emerged as the first lucky winner of One Thousand dollars cash from Flow this Christmas. Dion Matthew will be among six customers to pocket $1000 over the course of the Christmas season. Customers qualify to win by activating a 7-day and over prepaid combo plan which comes with the bonus gift of double data.

The Flow Christmas campaign features the very popular ZTE Blade at an attractive price of $199 including a free 7-day combo plan with 300 anywhere local minutes, 500 MB data and 300 texts for prepaid subscribers. New post-paid subscribers will get the handset free upon signup of our attractive post-paid combo plans and a chance to win the one thousand dollar weekly prize.

Dion Matthew was elated to win the one thousand dollar cash prize, describing it as an ‘answered prayer’. Miss Matthew who activates her 7-day combo plan consistently, encourages all Flow customers to do the same for their chance to with the prize money. She also commended Flow for its heroic efforts at restoring mobile service to the town of Portsmouth and other parts of Dominica.

Five more customers have a chance to win the one thousand dollar cash prize over the next few weeks.

The second winner will be presented on Friday at the Flow store in Roseau.