Sapphire Carrington outlines PPOD’s development plans for DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 at 1:39 PM
Leader of the People’s Party of Dominica (PPOD), Sapphire Carrington, has disclosed the party’s plans for various sectors within the country if it were to form the next government.
Among these, is a plan to establish a major health facility in the St. Joseph parish, in an effort to eradicate poverty in the area.
Speaking on Q95 FM’s talk show “Hot Seat” with Mathias Peltier, on Wednesday, Carrington, divulged that the proposed facility would provide employment for several people within the community.
She also spoke of working with organizations which are rebuilding health clinics, and constructing a medical supply store at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH). She did not name any of those organizations.
“In terms of healthcare… I mentioned about starting to work with organizations that are reconstructing the health clinics and will also be working on doing the new section of the Princess Margaret [Hospital]—the medical supply store…” Carrington elaborated. “We’re working with a company also, in the US, that we are hoping we can get financing to bring in a major medical centre; and we are looking to do that towards the Mero/St. Joseph section. One of the reasons we are looking at Mero in terms of the major health facility is St. Joseph, as a parish is, [it’s] one of our poorest parishes.”
Carrington, who it is said, was a teacher for a decade, discussed revising the national curriculum, which she believes to be outdated.
“In terms of education…currently, we’re kind of operating on like a 19th century curriculum, which we need to update… so we can train our students to become productive citizens. That’s key for us,” Carrington explained.
The PPOD Leader stated that the party plans to partner with companies to provide affordable housing for Dominicans.
“… what we’ve been working on is seeing how many companies we can partner with to be able to bring in housing and community development projects that are affordable, high quality, and at the same time, energy efficient, throughout the different parishes in Dominica,” she said.
Confronting the climate crisis is also on the party’s agenda, as it was said that in September, a team will be placed in New York to “promote climate action in Dominica and the region overall.”
Carrington also believes that the Ministry of Tourism needs to be “fixed” and “revamped,” while food security and modernized technology should be promoted within the agricultural sector.
Carrington, who has taken up residence in Dominica as she lays the ground work for her party’s participation in the next general election, has been criticized by some members of the public for what they describe as her evasiveness in answering relevant questions and a lack of clarity in her political agenda.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I listen to this lady on Matt’s programme this morning. Sorry she is as clear as pea soup, not even dumplings I can see in there. I can not trust her. Who is financing her,how does she pay her expenses when she has no job? Sorry as intelligent as she sounds, in my mind she has a screw lose. How can you have person like that for prime minister that is so evasive. Not my vote she is getting.
I hope they investigate of of those who are leaving the USA running to Dominica seeking leadership of DA. all the so call wolves in sheep clothing.
Stupes!!! The party of 1 making outlandish statements. Go back to sleep lady.
Sapphire was excellent in her responses. Her level of diplomacy is what we need. I like that she did not bash any candidates. She was direct . I like her style. This woman is on fire
Sapphire is you dat dere??! Using the name Fire Starter!
Dominica is a joke so Sapphira is just having her fair share of jokes. Just looking at her tells me she likes attention and money and therefore fits the cabal of Skerrit’.