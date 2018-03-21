Authorities were at a loss on how to respond to the brutal death of Stacy-Ann Campbell on Monday night.

The resident of Mayaro Trinidad was killed by a mentally challenged individual leaving the police in a slight quandary while awaiting instructions on how to proceed according to the Trinidad Guardian.

Ironically, Campbell who was 29 and a mother of 4, was attacked while speaking to her neighbor, Yvonne Modest, on the topic of crime and domestic violence in the country.

The attacker was a relative of her neighbor who had recently been released from prison. This murder brings the number of women killed to 13 out of a total 123 murders for the year so far.

Read Full Story