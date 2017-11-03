In 1967, Edward Oliver LeBlanc led Dominica to Associated Statehood with Britain and became the island’s first premier. That meant that for the first time, Dominicans had control of local government (internal self-government), while Britain retained responsibility for defence and foreign affairs. Leblanc’s enthusiasm for Dominican culture and his consistent efforts to promote it no doubt helped to engender a heightened sense of national pride among Dominicans and to help prepare them for eventual independence from Britain in 1978.

Alex Bruno has, from his archives, graciously made available to DNO E.O.Leblanc’s 1971 National Day address. We now share it with you.