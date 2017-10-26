Considering the extensive and widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Maria on Monday, 18th September 2017, His Excellency The President has taken the decision to cancel the President’s Independence Reception held annually on 3rd November, as the focus of attention is on national relief and recovery effort.

His Excellency The President takes this opportunity to call on all Dominicans at home and abroad to continue to concentrate their efforts in helping to rebuild and restore our beloved country, Dominica. We are all aware of the magnitude of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria. The task of reconstruction is great and the impact will be felt by every citizen and resident, and will be felt in all sectors for some time, but we must remain resolute as we did after David in 1979 and

Erika in 2015. We must endeavour to rebuild a new Dominica that will serve as a model for the Caribbean and beyond.

His Excellency The President wishes to once again express his sympathies to aZZ those who have suffered loss of loved ones and loss of home and property, and to express his gratitude to our first responders; to the many volunteer agencies and regional and intemational organisations and governments; the cleanup crews and public utility personnel who have and continue to work unwaveringly to restore our country to normalcy in the shortest possible time.

May the Good Lord continue to bless and keep us, and our beloved nation, Dominica.