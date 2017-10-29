In the midst of all the devastation, hardships and suffering, brought about as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) marks its 34 th Anniversary on Thursday October 26, 2017. With this in mind, DAPD’s Board of Directors wishes to share the following message with the disability community and in particular, our members and their families, in light of the damage, dis-location and destruction this monstrous weather system has caused.

We begin by extending our condolences to all those who have lost loved ones empathize with those who have partially or fully suffered damage to their homes, wish a speedy recovery to those who may have fallen ill after the disaster or are finding it unbearable to cope with the prevailing and increased handicapping conditions. Because of this disaster, DAPD’s normal programming has had to be suspended and it is presently focusing on making contact with members, ensuring that relief supplies are delivered to you, and as the situation improves, take steps to identify the needs of

persons with disabilities, all in an effort to assist with your recovery, wherever

practically possible.

As communication is restored around the island, and you are in a position to do so, we urge you to contact us to inform of your situation so as to enable us to develop the appropriate programs that will best meet your needs.

We are confident that with the assistance of our social partners, DAPD will resume normal operations in the shortest possible time, and therefore asks for your understanding, patience and support as we live through these extra-ordinary times.

May God continue to bless DAPD and Dominica by extension.