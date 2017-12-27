Dominica’s Public Service To Formulate a Working Response to the Country’s Bid to Become First Climate Resilient Country in the World

Roseau, Dominica, Wednesday, December 27, 2017— Permanent Secretaries and other senior officials of Dominica’s public service are to engage in a planning session on Thursday, December 28, 2017, with a major objective—to formulate a working response to the vision articulated by Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world.

The session is being chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Ambassador Steve Ferrol. According to him, “our beloved country demands maximum service in 2017 and will demand even more dedicated service in 2018, therefore all efforts need to be consolidated to maintain an efficient and flexible public service as a matter of urgency in order to face the challenges of rebuilding.”

The conference is being held under the theme “Building A Climate Resilient Dominica: A Public Service Response.” It will focus on five (5) key areas; (i) Programming the Vision: Towards a National Strategy and Action Plan (ii) Where are We With Budget Implementation 2017/2018: Update Report (iii) A National Strategy For Climate Resilient Dominica: What Are Our Expectations (iv) What Does Climate Resilience Mean for Each Sector: Revised Strategies and Action Plans and (v) NEPO: Proposals For Preparedness For Resilience For the Next Hurricane Season.

Prime Minister Hon Roosevelt Skerrit and several of his Cabinet Ministers will join the session. Mr. Skerrit will deliver the opening remarks.

The event will be held at the conference room of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit from 9:00am.