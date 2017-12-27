Press Release: Dominica’s public service to formulate working response to Dominica’s climate resilience bidGovernment of Dominica - Office of the Prime Minister - Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 at 4:49 PM
Dominica’s Public Service To Formulate a Working Response to the Country’s Bid to Become First Climate Resilient Country in the World
Roseau, Dominica, Wednesday, December 27, 2017— Permanent Secretaries and other senior officials of Dominica’s public service are to engage in a planning session on Thursday, December 28, 2017, with a major objective—to formulate a working response to the vision articulated by Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world.
The session is being chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Ambassador Steve Ferrol. According to him, “our beloved country demands maximum service in 2017 and will demand even more dedicated service in 2018, therefore all efforts need to be consolidated to maintain an efficient and flexible public service as a matter of urgency in order to face the challenges of rebuilding.”
The conference is being held under the theme “Building A Climate Resilient Dominica: A Public Service Response.” It will focus on five (5) key areas; (i) Programming the Vision: Towards a National Strategy and Action Plan (ii) Where are We With Budget Implementation 2017/2018: Update Report (iii) A National Strategy For Climate Resilient Dominica: What Are Our Expectations (iv) What Does Climate Resilience Mean for Each Sector: Revised Strategies and Action Plans and (v) NEPO: Proposals For Preparedness For Resilience For the Next Hurricane Season.
Prime Minister Hon Roosevelt Skerrit and several of his Cabinet Ministers will join the session. Mr. Skerrit will deliver the opening remarks.
The event will be held at the conference room of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit from 9:00am.
3 Comments
In addition to becoming climate resilient, Dominica should aim to be the greenest country in the world.
That means getting all its energy from renewables, mainly solar.There is an abundance of sunlight in that part of the world. Besides the national grid, every home should be encouraged to own solar panels It is calculated that the sun delivers enough energy to the earth in ten minutes to meets the world’s energy needs for ten years. The gods must be laughing at humans.
Some countries have made a commitment to have only electric vehicles running on their roads within the next 5-10 years. We should make such a commitment.
I am very curious about the outcome of this conference.
Is the session open to the general public? If so this is short notice for us to get to Jimmit for 9.00am tomorrow. You can add to that, that most of us are working at that time of day.
I would like to attend but the short notice, time of day and location is, in effect, creating a closed session.