Roseau, Dominica: Digicel is treating customers to special end of October offers. Customers who activate the one (1), seven (7) or thirty (30)-day Quick Pick bundle on the My Digicel app, will receive triple their data until the

end of October.

The October specials continue for customers where they can save EC $5 on the purchase of the French West Indies and International bundles on the My Digicel App.The deals are even sweeter since customers will get 100 FREE minutes to call: theFrench West Indies, USA, Canada and UK landlines every Monday and Wednesday for the rest of October.

As Digicel continues to work on full network restoration, the Crete Palmiste site that caters to one of the island’s major tourist attractions, in the scenic Emerald Pool, in now back in service. Sections of the Grand Fond community can also re-connect with their families and friends with the re-activation of this site.

