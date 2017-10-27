[PRESS RELEASE] END OCTOBER WITH SPECIAL DIGICEL OFFERS ON ‘MY DIGICEL APP’Dominica News Online - Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 5:17 PM
Roseau, Dominica: Digicel is treating customers to special end of October offers. Customers who activate the one (1), seven (7) or thirty (30)-day Quick Pick bundle on the My Digicel app, will receive triple their data until the
end of October.
The October specials continue for customers where they can save EC $5 on the purchase of the French West Indies and International bundles on the My Digicel App.The deals are even sweeter since customers will get 100 FREE minutes to call: theFrench West Indies, USA, Canada and UK landlines every Monday and Wednesday for the rest of October.
As Digicel continues to work on full network restoration, the Crete Palmiste site that caters to one of the island’s major tourist attractions, in the scenic Emerald Pool, in now back in service. Sections of the Grand Fond community can also re-connect with their families and friends with the re-activation of this site.
For additional updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at Digicel Dominica.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.