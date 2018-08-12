After 30 years of dedicated and distinguished service to the Credit Union movement, seven of which were spent with the National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Ltd, credit union stalwart, Theresa Gustave-Royer has retired.

Mrs. Royer formally joined the Vieille Case Credit Union (VCCU) Ltd on February 1, 1987, as its first Manager. She served with distinction for 23 years until November 1, 2010, when the VCCU, along with three other credit unions, amalgamated with the Roseau Cooperative Credit Union (RCCU) to form the National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd.

Mrs Royer has been described as a pillar of the credit union movement, an inspiring and great leader, effective manager, motivator, advisor, educator and “all rounder” who got things done.

Under her watch, VCCU was elevated to the stature of one of the best credit unions in Dominica receiving the prestigious Credit Union of the Year Award on four occasions and copping the Best Cooperative Award three times.

Mrs. Royer was convinced that amalgamation was an imperative to growth for the credit union movement. She advocated tirelessly for a “National Credit Union” and lobbied the VCCU Board to begin the process while informing the VCCU membership on the benefits of amalgamation. The birth of the NCCU is testimony to the vision, perseverance and courage of Mrs. Royer and the other NCCU pioneers.

She leaves behind an enduring legacy in a well-trained staff, a strong and vibrant Branch, members who are informed and educated on the credit union movement; ad hoc committees and the various projects which she spearheaded during her tenure at VCCU and NCCU.

The credit union movement was privileged to have an outstanding foot soldier like Mrs. Royer who was able to soar like a eagle facing challenges head on with courage and zeal and allowing the credit union, the staff, members and community to soar with her.

Mrs. Royer was honoured by the NCCU at its 8th Annual General Meeting and recently by the Vieille Case Branch in “A Celebration of Success”.

The NCCU salutes and thanks Mrs. Royer for her long and dedicated service to the credit union movement. We wish her God’s continued blessings, health and long life. Happy retirement Mrs. Royer.