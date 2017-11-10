Restore Dominica regrets to inform all our patrons that after much effort to bring “Exile One” here in

Toronto, to headline this benefit concert, the show has been postponed due to circumstances beyond

our control.

“Exile One” loves their fans and hates to disappoint them, it is for that reason every effort is being made

to reschedule this event in the very near future.

A wholehearted thanks to all the musicians, artists and contributors who have stepped up and been

involved in the organization of the concert to date, we truly recognize the heartfelt support shown in

helping Restore Dominica.

Restore Dominica thanks everyone who has already purchased tickets. Tickets purchased for the event

will be honored on the rescheduled date. In the event ticket holders are unable to attend the rescheduled

date we will provide a full ticket refund at the point of purchase.