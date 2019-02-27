Landfill Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Jeno Jacob has said that some progress has been made in putting more security measures in place in response to a fire which occurred at the Fond Cole landfill on Saturday, February 23.

He said measures are being taken to enforce the separation of waste at its source.

“Don’t come to the landfill with wood… mix up with paper; we won’t accept that. You will be left out of the gate,” he warned

“We have already placed a fine… $200 [if] any truck who wants to come in the landfill with mix waste. You have to stay on the landfill and separate those waste because there are sections for the disposal of those categories or those items of waste,” Jacob warned.

He added, “The segregation or separation of galvanize, white goods, electronic waste at sections of the landfill – that will be demarcated with proper berms, soil berms and soil banks to ensure in the future those things won’t happen.”

Clouds of thick smoke billowed from the fire affecting the Fond Cole, Stockfarm, Goodwill and Roseau areas. This prompted the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) to issue a statement on Sunday asking residents in the vicinity of the landfill to move immediately as the fumes could be toxic and babies and children should not be exposed to it.

Also, as a result of the smoke and fumes from the fire, classes at the Dominica State College (DSC) were cancelled until Thursday, students of the Goodwill Primary School were dismissed early on Monday and a number of people who conduct business in the vicinity of the landfill, were forced to stop their operations.

Jacob said more fire hydrants are needed on the landfill, so that if an incident like this were to reoccur, it will be dealt with quickly.