JOHN’S, Antigua– Barbados Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes will get the second round of the Digicel 4-Day Championship off and running, starting tomorrow at Kensington Oval.
The two teams start a day earlier than the rest of the teams, due to the state funeral of former Barbados Governor-General, Sir Clifford Husbands, on Friday.
Pride and Hurricanes are now scheduled to play the first two days tomorrow and Thursday, enjoy a rest day on Friday, before returning to complete the match on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s how the two teams match-up. . .
Barbados Pride vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados
This will be the key match of the round, after Pride and Hurricanes earned the majority of the points in their first-round matches, having secured draws against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Windward Islands Volcanoes respectively.
Hurricanes, lately the “Cinderella” side of the Championship, are currently second in the standing and the Pride, the bridesmaid in each of the three Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League seasons, are third.
Both teams will be looking to take things a step further and secure victory to give a boost their position in the standings and stay within reach of current leaders and reigning three-time champions, Guyana Jaguars.
History favours the Pride in this contest: They have won five of the six matches between the two sides in the PCL era, including all three at Kensington Oval.
The Hurricanes however, can hang their hats on their home match last season, when they ran the Pride close and almost achieved victory, but several of the main players in that performance are missing, due to Windies duty.
Both sides have listed unchanged squads for the contest, meaning the result will depend mainly on the advancement of the young players on the Pride, along with the stability brought by the seniors, against a Hurricanes side packed with far more regular faces.
Squads:
PRIDE (from) – Kevin Stoute (captain), Anthony Alleyne, Jonathan Carter, Shakeem Clarke, Justin Greaves, Aaron Jones, Shayne Moseley, Ashley Nurse, Mario Rampersaud, Shamar Springer, Hayden Walsh, Jomel Warrican, Kenroy Williams
HURRICANES (from) – Devon Thomas (captain), Elvin Berridge, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Campbell, Keacy Carty, Chesney Hughes, Jeremiah Louis, Mervin Matthew, Akeem Saunders, Stanny Simon, Jacques Taylor, Gavin Tonge, Terrence Warde
UMPIRES – Gregory Brathwaite, Danesh Ramdhanie (Trinidad & Tobago)
MATCH REFEREE – Stephen Proverbs
RESERVE UMPIRE – Ryan Willoughby
OFFICIAL POINTS STANDINGS
Following are the Official Points Standings in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship after the first round of matches which ended last Sunday.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, I-incomplete match, T-tied, A-abandoned match, DP-Abandoned match due to dangerous pitch, MR-match referee awarding match, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|FRANCHISES
|PTS
|M
|W
|L
|I
|T
|A
|DP
|MR
|BAT
|BOWL
|PB
|1. Guyana Jaguars
|18.4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1.4
|2. Leewards Hurricanes
|10.8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1.8
|3. Barbados Pride
|10.4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1.4
|4. T&T Red Force
|10.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1.2
|5. Windwards Volcanoes
|5.8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.8
|6. Jamaica Scorpions
|4.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.2
TOP PERFORMERS
Following are the top batsmen and bowlers in the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Championship after the first round of matches which ended last Sunday.
Batting tabulated under: M-matches, I-innings, NO-not outs, R-runs, HS-highest scores, AVG-average, 100-hundreds, 50-half-centuries
Bowling tabulated under: M-matches, O-overs, R-runs, W-wickets, BB-best bowling, AVG-average, 10w-10 wickets or more in a match, 5w-five wickets or more in an innings
|BATSMEN
|M
|I
|NO
|R
|HS
|AVG
|100
|50
|1. Devon Smith (Volcanoes)
|1
|2
|1
|201
|185*
|201.00
|1
|0
|2. Denesh Ramdin (Red Force)
|1
|2
|1
|157
|101
|157.00
|1
|1
|3. Jonathan Carter (Pride)
|1
|2
|0
|131
|85
|65.50
|0
|1
|4. Ewart Nicholson (Red Force)
|1
|2
|0
|129
|74
|64.50
|0
|2
|5. Keacy Carty (Hurricanes)
|1
|2
|0
|122
|74
|61.00
|0
|1
|BOWLERS
|M
|O
|R
|W
|BB
|AVG
|10w
|5w
|1. Veerasammy Permaul (Jaguars)
|1
|55.3
|82
|10
|6-29
|8.20
|1
|1
|2. Dennis Bulli (Scorpions)
|1
|40.4
|156
|7
|5-104
|22.28
|0
|1
|3. Jeremiah Louis (Hurricanes)
|1
|34.1
|100
|5
|4-36
|20.00
|0
|0
|3. Audy Alexander (Volcanoes)
|1
|33.3
|102
|5
|3-63
|20.40
|0
|0
|3. Derval Green (Scorpions)
|1
|37
|114
|5
|4-63
|22.80
|0
|0
|3. Jomel Warrican (Pride)
|1
|44.1
|126
|5
|4-67
|25.20
|0
|0
RESULTS OF MATCHES
Round 1 – October 26 to 29
Jaguars beat Scorpions by 263 runs – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Pride drew with Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados
Volcanoes drew with Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
(Scheduled daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)
Round 2 – November 1, 2, 4, 5
Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval
Round 2 – November 2 to 5
Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
Round 3 – November 9 to 12
Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (2 pm)
Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua
Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval
Round 4 – November 16 to 19
Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park, St. Kitts
Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (2 pm)
Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent
***BREAK***
Round 5 – November 30 to December 3
Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Red Force – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground
Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 6 – December 7 to 10
Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park
Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park
Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Round 7 – December 14 to 17
Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (2 pm)
Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground (2 pm)
***BREAK***
Round 8 – January 4 to 7
Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval
Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park
Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval
Round 9 – January 11 to 14
Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park
Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval
Volcanoes vs Red Force – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Round 10 – January 18 to 21
Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval
Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)
Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (2 pm)
