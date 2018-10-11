The Rotary Club of Dominica has teamed up with the Rotaract Club of Roseau, Interact Club of St. Martin School and Hands Across the Seas and the Ministry of Education to host a Primary Schools Literacy Fair on UWI Open Campus grounds, on Saturday October 6, 2018.

The aim of this event is to provide a platform for students to showcase their literacy skills and abilities.

Children will get the opportunity to participate in various literacy activities such as literacy games, literacy workshop, storytelling, poetry and spelling.

According to a release from the Rotary Club of Dominica, students must register at their school and select one activity either in the morning or afternoon session.

“If your child is competent in any of these areas, please contact your school to ensure that he/she is registered by Friday September 28, 2018. Students from grades 1-6 can participate,” the release states. It adds that parents are responsible for bringing their children to the Literacy Fair which will run from 10 am to 5pm.

Prizes will be given to winners of competitions and the school with the most participants will have their library re-painted.

The Rotary Club encourages all to make reading a fun activity for children and says snacks will be served at the event.