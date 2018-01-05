Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (8th January 2018) – Prime Minister Dr. The Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell will deliver the feature address at the 21stCentury Government Summit on 16th January 2018 at the St. James Club, Antigua and Barbuda.

This Summit, organised by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) is the first activity of a programme for transforming the Caribbean public service, called 21st Century Government. Such governments will be characterised by citizen-centric, seamless, open, interactive and efficient processes and will make effective use of information and communication technologies to deliver services to its citizens, internal and external clients.

Prime Minister Mitchell, the CARICOM Head of Government who holds responsibility for science and technology, has expressed his full support for and endorsed the establishment of 21st Century Governments in the Caribbean. He noted “21st Century Government principles are embedded in the Vision and Roadmap for the CARICOM Single ICT Space which was approved by CARICOM Heads of Government in February, 2017. The 21stCentury Government programme represents a significant step in the realisation of the vision for the Single ICT space by 2022.

He urged his fellow Caribbean Heads of Government to participate in the programme and become champions for 21st Century Government. The programme provides a framework for accelerating the delivery of e-government services, the transformation of Caribbean governments and improvement in the region’s competitiveness.

The Summit of Heads of Government will explain the principles of 21st Century Government and propose a plan that will lead to government transformation. A three-day Symposium, designed to prepare public sector practitioners for the work that has to be done to establish 21st Century Governments, will follow the Summit from 17th to 19th January.

Other regional Prime Ministers, ICT and Public Administration Ministers along with their permanent secretaries and technocrats; ICT Network Operators and Regulators; international development agencies and the business community are expected to attend the Summit and Symposium.

Interested persons in the Symposium are invited to register to attend at: https://ctuevents.events.idloom.com/Towards-21stCentury-Government

For more information, please visit the CTU Website at: http://www.ctu.int