Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit: Address to the NationDominica News Online - Monday, October 16th, 2017 at 8:14 PM
During the address to the nation which began at 7 pm tonight, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reported on his meetings with the head of the IMF as well as other foreign agencies which took place in the US last week. Citing the amount of monetary aid promised by these international organizations to the recovery effort, he also delineated a seven-point plan to rebuild the hurricane-ravaged infrastructure of the island.
Before enumerating the steps to economic recovery, Skerrit asserted that building a truly sustainable economy and climate-resistant infrastructure requires a cross-section of Ministries. In order to tackle this task, he unveiled the organization of a three-year interdisciplinary body: CREAD ( Climate Resilient Execution Agency for Dominica) which will be responsible for the implementation of the various aspects of the strategy.
Highlights of the plan include: Immediately establishing grants up to $10, 000 which will be made available to farmers and small businesses, building resilient schools and clinics and the funding of 1000 new climate resilient houses resulting from the organization of an international housing expo.
In his closing remarks, Skerrit reminded the public that the best plan will not work if everyone is not making a concerted effort in the direction of progress and promised to rebuild Dominica to be more resilient and sustainable.
Full video below:
31 Comments
The questions must be asked:
– wo are the members of mr. Skerrit’s team?
– whom do they respond to?
– do Govt. Ministers and PS’s have to defer to this team?
I am deeply concerned that this ad hoc arrangement is a substitute for Parliament and if such if it is legal under our constitution. Mr. Astaphan may argue that those who oppose it should do so before the courts and that is another grave problem we have. There appears to be a suspension of our legal system at present also, enabling the P.M. and his team to rule as they see fit without any perceptible challenge. I wonder what happened top the voices of the more than 40% of the electorate that that not cast their vote for the leader of our country? Will the y remain discarded, dismissed and unheard?
Very well said. Where is the president through all of this. Isnt per the laws of the lands the President take control over the country etc? SMH
The real issue here is: DNO journalists, for allyou to come here and bring people news, don’t you all believe as real journalists it would/should be prudent in-behalf of the uniformed individuals to go to these Dictations and ask some questions,,,
Cause it’s sure not a press briefing,,,
When you all ready to REMARRY with England let me know cuz we had a British passport yet still we were not ALLOWED to travel to England. I lived in France for 21years, I’m back home as an INDEPENDENT FAMME créole so leave me ALONE with yr England STORY.
There is nothing that Skerrit can say that will be satisfactory to the haters. Had Skerrit say that he did not receive any help from his trips to the various organizations the haters would be happy and ready to criticize and belittle him. The fact that he was able to get some well deserved help has some of you posted off. Once again I must remind you nay sayers that Skerrit is in charge whether you like it or not. I am very appalled that DNO has not posted a comment or a statement from Linton. I do not know whether he has or not. If My team and I who claims to be in Dominica can post a comment I think Linton should be able to, at least for his supporters sake.
CREAD! My team and I. IN one fell swoop the PM has done away with parliament and will now dictate policy through unelected persons, who may not even reside in Dominica! RIP my sweet Dominica. NO future for me there as long as Skrit rules. WE are not even a banana republic anymore.
, more the kingdom of desolation.
Where are you? If there is a future where you are then stay there. If it is not illness or death Skerrit will rule for the foreseeable future. Jump high or low.
Correction!!!
Those non-elected fellows have names he said their names, one dude is he billionaire guy who started and owns Digicel, the other one is from this consulting firm based at Barbados, that’s the new Parliament representing the Dominican,,,
All DNO continue to go is allow their so call supporters to post negative messages. Time to step up to the plate and help with nation building. The people who post all the negative are the one who sit on the behind and say it the government duty to clean their yards and houses. Shame on DNO. Nation building and positive vibes we need to build our lovely DA.
Jay Prosper tell us what u are doing and stop your blah blahing. Get to the fore front and show us a few things or projects that u have completed
Well,the Prime Minister failed to lift me up with this monologue of meetings,failed to offer us any sense of national unity
Failed to tell us we’re this master plan was conceived,who was involved.One can only hope in fact we know that this is just an illusion in a failure of this one man government.Look out of the window for the real world.
DNO where is the full video of the PM speech.I have been waiting to hear the lies he sprues out.
Go ask Jay prosper, he has nothing to do but write nonsense hoping that we fighters, fighting for good governance will abandoned ship and go and sail on Skerrit`s rotten corrupt ship. We will sail until we clean the dirty shores of Dominica fleeced by this inept PM, his blind supporters and his corrupt Labour government.
Failed Captain Skerrit must Go…..Traitors on Board…Skerrit must go. Just go, do not bring your corrupt ship to our shores, keep going to Miami to meet Astaphan, his ship is big enough with plenty rotten rooms…..or go to Venezuela. Hasta la vista…Adios!
I wonder who is on Skerrit’s team and where are they? I wonder if any of them suffering in Dominica with us? We know for a fact that Melissa Skerrit and there two children are members of that team. But are they in Dominica suffering with us? We also know that Anthony Astaphan is the attorney of the team; but is he, his wife, or son in Dominica suffering with us? We know Maria caught him in Dominica, because before Maria went about her business he made a video boasting about his lovely wife and son being safe in Florida. We also know Hartley Henry of Barbados is another member of the team because the morning after Maria he was quick to say to ABS radio that he is Skerrit’s chief advisor. But like other members of the team, is Hartley Henry in Dominica suffering with the rest of us? We are suffering in Dominica; Right now it’s like being in the hell Skerrit sent us to. people running, we hungry, no food, no water, no light, money, place smelling, hot, mosquitos, rats all over us OMG!!
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/lepto-rat-vaccineSSI-161-150×150-138x140_c.jpg
Above is an article posted by DNO yesterday about rats and how we should protect ourselves from them. To get our attention DNO posted a picture of a BIG male Rat that really had me laughing but had me to think and ask myself questions later. Here are some of the thoughts that came to my mind:
1. There is no human being that looks like a rat. A Rat is a rat.
2.Though humans don’t look like rats, they sure behave like rats
3. Rats will steal whatever they find because that’s their nature though they live in our house for free
4. Why do humans we pay to manage our affairs still from us?
5. Because of the damage caused by rats we set all types of traps to destroy them.
6. Why don’t we investigate those rats we paying to manage us?
Wow, what an idle mind. Idle minds will always have negative things to say about others. In a time like this, why can’t you keep your mind occupied with encouraging and fulfilling things, so long for your idle mind.
I Like this….I really really like this…….really really like this.
Skerrit must Go…………lets keep the Rat away….its Skerrit we after
Dominica is a patient of IMF and Dr. Prime Minister- Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit put us on a diet of LIES. No by diet of lies I am not referring to the creole name for garlic but UNTRUTHS. Just take a look at his face and you will see how depressed he is because he can’t lie his way to recovery. What did he say about the US firm that giving him 2 schools, 100 houses that can stand up to category 5 hurricanes and a solar generator he said that could power the whole nation? He said about meeting he had with the IMF as though the IMF representatives he met with were Monfared, NG Lap Seng and Diezani Madueke that would not question him about anything. Doesn’t he know the IMF knows very well how he was going from village to village, weeks before Maria, dumping monies to HIS type of farmers and HIS type of small business? Who are the farmers and small business owners he wants to give $10k to this time? Who are the brains that were part of his 7 step plan? Was Dr. Fontaine consulted?
Why should he consult Dr. Fontaine? Is Dr. Fontaine back from South Sudan?
If Dr. Fontaine is good enough for the IMF to oversee an economic masterplan for South Sudan he is good enough to do the same for Dominica, especially since he knows the place like the back of his hand. Don’t let us be stubborn and too proud to invite the best advice we can get, especially if it is available from our own experts.
“MY TEAM AND I” , Mr. Prime Minister, could you tell Dominicans, the names of the people involved in that team.
Not even hurricane Maria with all its rage, can cause you to turn your evil words to kindness at such a highly needed time. GET YOUR BUTT UP AND GO DOWN AND HELP. Typing all kinds of hateful blasphemy. You are so stuck in your bitterness towards Skerrit. WHAT ARE YOU PHYSICALLY DOING TO HELP. Make better use of the rest of your life on earth and MATTER TO SOMEONE by reaching out. Who cares who Skerrit have on his team, for sure he has a WORKING TEAM, not a LAPAWOL TEAM. The people need roof over their head and they need it now. Go help put some nail on them people roof. You Skerrit Freaks out there must stop it and let the man do his work.
The truth is, this the talk of a desperate man coming to terms of the corruption and dirty politics of a questionable Prim Minister, a real disappointment who has failed us Dominicans.
The Truth is you have failed to impress us with anything you say, only repeating , regurgitating the old vomit about your Skerrit who has failed and stained Dominica.
Wake up, whoever you are and smell the coffee. You have a lot more coming from us to remind of the dirty legacy of Skerrit, your words don’t scare us. Those are our Kind words, we leave the dirty words for your corrupt Labour government, they have been corrupt for years. now, need to repent.
Skerrit Must Go
look one of his Team members according to the Dictation he presented:
http://intelligencecapital.com/aboutus.html
Honestly speaking as a non politician and uneducated person I would use two words to describe Skerrit’s address : ” I SURRENDER”. Indirectly Skerrit told us he surrender but it is now left to us to do what we have to do as a nation to accept his I surrender cry, if we want to bounce back as a people and build a better, stronger and a Dominica that all of us can proudly call home and want to return home to vote for 2 days but return home to invest and help build.
As I listened to another series of Skerrit’ daily lies, daily deception and his daily pretence, as an independent thinking Dominican I must rate this address of Skerrit’ as being very hopeless , very empty, very disappointing and one that delivered very bad news to Dominicans who thought we would bounce back. To be flat out honest, this is the worse national address I have heard from any national leader. I expected the man to inspire the nation and offer some hope to the many that a crushed. He talks about his meeting with IMF and others but it’s quite clear that he didn’t get a comment. Seems like they asked him to open some books of our financial records, which he must have told them Maria threw in the Sea, so they made a pledge. Then he came up with his seven step plan to build his type of Dominica but you could tell his plan has no blueprint which reminds me of my late friend Rosie that always talked about building an international airport in Possie but couldn’t find the…
Shut your a** and give Dominica to a France or England so we can attempt to live life like your wife and children who are never in Dominica and don’t know the definition of suffering. Neither workers or labour wants best for Dominica. If they did, they would hand Dominica to a country worthy of us. Don’t we’ll get treated any worsense than we are here. Not getting paid normal salaries while we have money to offer countries like St. Martin….. poor Dominicans… use your education and lift this coating of evil and suffering off our people!!!!!
be careful what you wish for… how well off are Dominicans in Martinique and Guadeloupe??
Why would France or England want Dominica? Even before Maria, the place was a bad investment.
Where did you go to school at? I am just curious.
I got my degree from PULC, the Lovely Professional University in the Punjab, same place where Mr. Skerrit got his Doctorate from. Any problem with that?