During the address to the nation which began at 7 pm tonight, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reported on his meetings with the head of the IMF as well as other foreign agencies which took place in the US last week. Citing the amount of monetary aid promised by these international organizations to the recovery effort, he also delineated a seven-point plan to rebuild the hurricane-ravaged infrastructure of the island.

Before enumerating the steps to economic recovery, Skerrit asserted that building a truly sustainable economy and climate-resistant infrastructure requires a cross-section of Ministries. In order to tackle this task, he unveiled the organization of a three-year interdisciplinary body: CREAD ( Climate Resilient Execution Agency for Dominica) which will be responsible for the implementation of the various aspects of the strategy.

Highlights of the plan include: Immediately establishing grants up to $10, 000 which will be made available to farmers and small businesses, building resilient schools and clinics and the funding of 1000 new climate resilient houses resulting from the organization of an international housing expo.

In his closing remarks, Skerrit reminded the public that the best plan will not work if everyone is not making a concerted effort in the direction of progress and promised to rebuild Dominica to be more resilient and sustainable.

Full video below: