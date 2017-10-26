Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to Address Nationals in London TomorrowDominica News Online - Thursday, October 26th, 2017 at 12:58 PM
The Dominica High Commission has announced that the PM will address nationals in London and meet with the public tomorrow Friday October 27th. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn London hotel at Kensington Forum from 7pm -9pm.
Here is the transit information for the location:
Holiday Inn London – Kensington Forum, 97 Cromwell Road, London, SW7 4DN
Nearest tube station: Gloucester Road
Buses to Gloucester Road: 49, 74 and 403
I hope he opens himself to serious questions by Dominicans and STOP the nonsense by having his acting UK Commissioner have preselected/ screened people ask approved questions.
Showmanship at its best ! This time I believe the hypocritical tears will flow a little longer……a full minute maybe? Lets wait and see because the first time was too short and the hypocrisy was glaring. “Fake Briefing” does not fix Dominica. But, god is good all the time and all the time he is good.
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
You gone and left Colin in charge. By the time you come back, every relief item will be stored away on one of his many properties, not to mention cold hard cash.