The Dominica High Commission has announced that the PM will address nationals in London and meet with the public tomorrow Friday October 27th. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn London hotel at Kensington Forum from 7pm -9pm.

Here is the transit information for the location:

Holiday Inn London – Kensington Forum, 97 Cromwell Road, London, SW7 4DN

Nearest tube station: Gloucester Road

Buses to Gloucester Road: 49, 74 and 403