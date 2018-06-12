Prime Minister Skerrit visits Suriname seeking greater cooperationStar News, Suriname - Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 at 9:51 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica is officially visiting Suriname according to a report from the Dutch Star News Paper in Suriname.
Skerrit will hold discussions at the highest political level with President Desi Bouterse. The Prime minister will stay in Suriname until 15 June, the National Information Institute of Suriname stated.
Intensifying the bilateral relations between Suriname and Dominica is the main theme of the visit. The relevant areas that will be discussed include: agriculture, tourism, trade and construction as well as cooperation in the field of climate change. Also on the agenda is the contribution to the reconstruction of Dominica, which was badly hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Suriname was one of the first countries in the region to offer relief goods to the Caribbean.
Prime Minister Skerrit’s itinerary will also include visits to various agricultural districts with an emphasis on the rice and banana sector. Discussions will also be held about coconut planting and the processing into coconut oil. A Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation is also one of the intentions of the visit.
The Prime Minister of Dominica will be accompanied by a small delegation consisting of the Minister for Climate Change, the Director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and the Director of Forestry.
28 Comments
Why is this a bad thing? DA I am not for red or blue but I find we overdoing it…what is wrong with the PM reaching out to a fellow CARICOM member state?
Chupes, Skerrit can’t get Dominicas to co-operate in D/ca, is Surinam that will???
It’s just an excuse to travel
All of all you talking all he have to give is hand out and those who are fools will still put him there and that’s what he no so he doing all these nonsense all those on well fare in the states just come and vote for him and leave the misery for us in da
Nothing is wrong with fostering bilateral or multilateral relationships with other countries. Since no one individual nor no one country has a monopoly on good ideas, people and countries need to collaborate and foster close relationships that will redound to the benefit of their citizens. The problem with Skerrit he often travels overseas without informing his the people who elected him. The people want servant leadership not dictatorship. He frequently goes globe trotting , spends huge sums of money for airline fees and accommodation, and return like a thief in the night without any deliverables. His trips amount to joy riding and curious adventures. After spending these colossal sums of tax payers dollars on many of these futile outings, many adults and children go to bed hungry, their water and electricity get disconnected, they can’t fill their prescriptions. Yet people are inclined to vote this man back in office. The people get exactly the government they deserve. Wise up!
I am looking forward to the Day that some other nation can look to Dominica for financial aid or technical advise for something!!..
This has been the trend for 40 years of “independence”, where we always try to extort aid from other countries who’s citizens work hard, make the necessary sacrifices to build strong institutions and fight corruption for the advancement of all rather than some. They understand what it takes and they make the sacrifices and I swear, it does not look good that Dominica is always so needy all the time. Regardless of who in power. As a nation we have to focus on accumulation. Not long ago it was Korea, There’s Venezuela, There’s Cuba, there’s Russia etc…Can we do something sustainable for ourselves?
It seems that the PM should stay in Dominica and run the countries business especially the re-building effort instead of going on vacation all over the world camouflaged as diplomacy and fact finding. This a waste of Dominica tax payers money. This is a vacation.
What you have expressed in your comment is an opinion. You are entitled to your opinion but such an opinion is not based on knowledge and understanding, pity your foolishness.
Sometimes I wonder who pays Skeritt’s salary. All those laborites who are supporting Skeritt, are they ok, in terms of the man’s travels, all over the world and does not have the courtesy to tell then as to when he is leaving the country. When their sons and daughters are about to leave their house, don’t they ask a question. Is it ok, with them, that their children leave and return whenever they want. But again, they love and care about their Prime Minister, more then their children.
I express similar concern like Shaka Zulu that local sources did not know that Skerrit was out of the country.. I was once contacted BY SECRET sERVICE IN Houston TEXAS WHO WERE LOOKING FOR sKERRIT.. I have no idea why they called me. At that time .I passed concern of Secret Service to Chief Lestrade …. this lack of transparency is a patters of conduct of Skerrit
Dr ClAYTON SHILLINGFORD
The Secret Service has responsibility of knowing the whereabouts of every visiting Head of State whose safety is their responsibility.
Utter bull****. Sorry I have no other word to describe it. I seriously doubt this is actually Clayton who made this ridiculous comment. Every head of state who touches American soil is provided with a DS security detail by the department of state for the duration of their visit. That is none negotiable as per the terms of the Vienna Convention. The straws that you opperatives of the uwp are clinging to is nothing short of laughable
Not like the other one that went to Colorado and sniff ganja oil.
Your brain is yours please take a hold of ur own thoughts, you will find u will be greatly benefited as a more rounded human being
Who is the “Other one?”…….Stop being a Kid and grow up…its big people reading. Its ok to say its this person of that person nd refer to their status, because it`s people in the limelight we are referring to, not ordinary citizens.
Keep drinking your red koolaid
You are by far the most ignorant individual I’ve ever come across!!
Seems like Isaac selling some of UWP ideas to Skerrit
Thats transparency at its best. The PM is in Suriname and DNO got the news from star news Suriname. DNO was there no source from Dominica for this announcement? Did GIS not announce prior to trip? Would be interesting to know.
ADMIN: We are unaware of any local source or release.
Thanks for your response. I guess tax payers don’t pay for those trips so the Dominica public does not need to know. I pray for deliverance from the clutches of ignorance. Ok we dont grow rice and probably never will. Dominica has more personnel with agriculture degrees per capita than any country i know. We once planted coconuts, made soaps and oils. There is a small company on the northeast fighting for years to develop the cold press virgin coconut oil. We have planted bananas for years and made millions. With all the investment we made in tech coll teaching agri and all these college grad in agri we forgot how to plant banana and coconut and cannot develop our own. After 18 years thats how bad it has come? I know Dominicans with PHd in soil science, agri economics, agronomy and more. On famous psychologist said if you continuously tell people they stupid and incapable they eventually believe it and act that way. After 18 years thats what has happened. Look within yourself…
ADMIN Update: Since our article, a press release has been sent by one of the Prime Minister’s aids.
What a big joke from the Prime Ministers aids…sounds like aiding and betting to me., Why? this so called M jumps on a plane, goes there and everywhere returns empty and unable to articulate and debate these trips from far yonder to us the tax payers of Domininca.
With all these travels, boasting of money and we asked who is benefiting from this? Well, it is not us. We here of CBI money, endless money, where in Domininca has this benefit us?
The Prime Minister and his bunch of ministers are big jokers and a waste of time to us Dominicans.
It was on the morning news on DBS radio.
So what you trying trying to tell us Winston? You shall be judged by the company you keep my boy. I dont know what Skerrit is up to.Probably his own wife doesn’t know but I know that Desi Bouterse was remommended to serve 20 years by a court in his own country last year for his alleged role in the murder of 15 government opponent in Dec. 1982 after he took power in a military coup.
After the fact. That is not news but stale, second hand news.
Shaka, whenever Linton goes on his secret hunting and begging missions i have not heard any of you asking any questions about it, so Shaka to you and many others the word is Pxxxoff and mind you all Dam business to all whom it may concern.
Skerrit is the prime minister of Dominica and i am minding my business. Again your level of ignorance. Like he said in possi last week i am his boss we are his boss. It is every Dominican business to mind where he goes on there behalf. It is the business of every Dominican to ask no matter who is elected to lead by the people. You are a victim of the past 18 years and i feel sorry for you.
Was it the Dominican tax payers who paid for Linton trip? If not, then they are not obligated to know his whereabouts. In this case the trip by the Prime Minister and his delegation is funded by the tax payers of Dominica therefore the tax payers ought to be informed of his whereabouts.
It is not necessary for Linton to be asked questions because he always takes a proactive stance and informs the people of Dominica! That’s true leadership!
Shaka, you guys should not be explainning for mister, that’s basic common sense