Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica is officially visiting Suriname according to a report from the Dutch Star News Paper in Suriname.

Skerrit will hold discussions at the highest political level with President Desi Bouterse. The Prime minister will stay in Suriname until 15 June, the National Information Institute of Suriname stated.

Intensifying the bilateral relations between Suriname and Dominica is the main theme of the visit. The relevant areas that will be discussed include: agriculture, tourism, trade and construction as well as cooperation in the field of climate change. Also on the agenda is the contribution to the reconstruction of Dominica, which was badly hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Suriname was one of the first countries in the region to offer relief goods to the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Skerrit’s itinerary will also include visits to various agricultural districts with an emphasis on the rice and banana sector. Discussions will also be held about coconut planting and the processing into coconut oil. A Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation is also one of the intentions of the visit.

The Prime Minister of Dominica will be accompanied by a small delegation consisting of the Minister for Climate Change, the Director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and the Director of Forestry.