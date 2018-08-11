There’s been a firestorm of controversy surrounding the decision, announced on August 3, 2018, by Adtalem Global Education, the owners of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), to permanently relocate from its 40 year-old home in Dominica to the sister CARICOM country of Barbados.

One of the major talking points has been the role of the government in negotiations prior to RUSM’s decision. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has come in for some scathing criticism from the official opposition and other members of the public for not doing enough to prevent the medical school, which was a major contributor to Dominica’s economy, from leaving.

In rejecting this criticism, defenders of the prime minister have circulated a letter which it appears was sent by Mr. Skerrit to the President and CEO of Adtalem, Lisa Wardell, in July.

The entire letter is posted below.

