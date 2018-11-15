A report on a probe by the Trinidad and Tobago government into that country’s rejection of Dominica’s plea for a two-year waiver of dues at an OAS meeting held on March 23 this year, will be sent to a parliamentary committee in a week, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, announced recently.

Dominica sought the waiver after being devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017..

Rowley said last week that it was Government’s intention to send the report that was done by former ambassador Christopher Thomas , to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament, within a week.

Rowley said in April that the incident left him “shocked and embarrassed” and lamented that ahead of the critical vote at the OAS, where Trinidad and Tobago is represented by Brigadier General Anthony Phillips-Spencer, that the country “had no presence at a preparatory meeting where the waiver was agreed to by other OAS states.”

He said in Parliament in May, that the report was in the hands of the Office of the Prime Minister and would be sent to the committee as soon “as it was appropriate”.

When asked if he was, at that stage, prepared to say whether the report attached responsibility to any party for issues which arose from the incident, Rowley responded that the contents of the report indicate there were shortcomings on the part of people who hold office.