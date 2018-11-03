On the occasion of the November 3rd 2018 Parade of Uniformed Groups, marking Dominica’s 40th year of independence, Meritorious Service Honours will be bestowed on twenty individuals and one business in recognition of their outstanding contribution to public life.

Dominica’s Highest Award, the Dominica Award of Honour, will be bestowed on Dr. Lennox Honychurch.

The Second Highest Award, the Sisserou Award of Honour, will be bestowed on:

Hubert J. Charles

Valantine Poponne

Frances E. Delsol

Kelly B. Graneau

Rev. Fr Charles Martin

The third highest honour, the Meritorious Service Award, will be conferred on:

Curtis F. Matthew, Emanuel Loblack

Cleve F. Tavernier, Job Joseph

Parry Roy Bellot, Clement Joseph Harve

Jacinta Bannis, L’Express Des Isles

Gerard Cools-Lartigue, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles

The Long Services Medal of Honour will be awarded to:

Ronald F. Charles

Jones Joan Anastasie Aaron

Melanie Francois

Rosamund Ismael

Barbara Tonge

The Parade of Uniformed Groups and award ceremony will commence at 5.00 p.m. at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.