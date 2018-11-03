Prominent Dominicans to receive Meritorious Service Honours (2018)Dominica News Online - Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 at 11:03 AM
On the occasion of the November 3rd 2018 Parade of Uniformed Groups, marking Dominica’s 40th year of independence, Meritorious Service Honours will be bestowed on twenty individuals and one business in recognition of their outstanding contribution to public life.
Dominica’s Highest Award, the Dominica Award of Honour, will be bestowed on Dr. Lennox Honychurch.
The Second Highest Award, the Sisserou Award of Honour, will be bestowed on:
Hubert J. Charles
Valantine Poponne
Frances E. Delsol
Kelly B. Graneau
Rev. Fr Charles Martin
The third highest honour, the Meritorious Service Award, will be conferred on:
Curtis F. Matthew, Emanuel Loblack
Cleve F. Tavernier, Job Joseph
Parry Roy Bellot, Clement Joseph Harve
Jacinta Bannis, L’Express Des Isles
Gerard Cools-Lartigue, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles
The Long Services Medal of Honour will be awarded to:
Ronald F. Charles
Jones Joan Anastasie Aaron
Melanie Francois
Rosamund Ismael
Barbara Tonge
The Parade of Uniformed Groups and award ceremony will commence at 5.00 p.m. at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
