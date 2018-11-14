Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, Dr. Reginald Thomas believes that agriculture should be introduced in the Early Childhood Programme.

He was speaking at a National Early Childhood Development Symposium held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

According to him, children should be taught about agriculture at an early age.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has articulated in many of these activities that we need to engage the very young in our programmes as it relates to development of agriculture and building resilience,” he said. “We would like to partner with the Ministry of Education to increase agriculture at the school level beginning with the very young.”

Thomas continued, “We will provide technical support where we can plan together…”

Meantime, he said there are concerns as it relates to the issues of hunger and childhood obesity worldwide.

Hence, he encourages the use of local and healthy foods to feed children.

Dr. Thomas revealed that statistics from the Ministry of Health shows that the prevalence of obese and overweight children between 0-9 years rose from 9 percent in 2000 and 12 percent in 2009.

“We need to take stalk on the foods we feed our children,” he remarked.

He said that the responsibility lies primarily on the parents, “but also within the school systems, the types of policies established to encourage the use of local foods.”

Dr. Thomas described the programme as timely and said it is a building block in this process of building resilience in Dominica.

“We must build resilience in both our agriculture system and in our Early Childhood programmes,” he stated.