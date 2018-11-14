PS in Agriculture calls for agriculture to be introduced in Early Childhood ProgrammeDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 7:26 AM
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, Dr. Reginald Thomas believes that agriculture should be introduced in the Early Childhood Programme.
He was speaking at a National Early Childhood Development Symposium held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.
According to him, children should be taught about agriculture at an early age.
“The Ministry of Agriculture has articulated in many of these activities that we need to engage the very young in our programmes as it relates to development of agriculture and building resilience,” he said. “We would like to partner with the Ministry of Education to increase agriculture at the school level beginning with the very young.”
Thomas continued, “We will provide technical support where we can plan together…”
Meantime, he said there are concerns as it relates to the issues of hunger and childhood obesity worldwide.
Hence, he encourages the use of local and healthy foods to feed children.
Dr. Thomas revealed that statistics from the Ministry of Health shows that the prevalence of obese and overweight children between 0-9 years rose from 9 percent in 2000 and 12 percent in 2009.
“We need to take stalk on the foods we feed our children,” he remarked.
He said that the responsibility lies primarily on the parents, “but also within the school systems, the types of policies established to encourage the use of local foods.”
Dr. Thomas described the programme as timely and said it is a building block in this process of building resilience in Dominica.
“We must build resilience in both our agriculture system and in our Early Childhood programmes,” he stated.
I couldn’t agree more. Not only in the early years but all throughout high school. Besides the English and maths we need to teach skills that are important for our country’s development. Skills such as the hospitality (being kind and welcoming), entrepreneurship, agriculture, health and wellness etc. We need to assume that these are not being taught at home because this is what the education system is there for, to teach what we assume isn’t being taught at home. I say we revamp the HFLE programme.
The more they learn, the less knowledge they can disseminate. “Resilience”,which Dominicans knew as a powerful word,is now a hoary,overused word which will soon be meaningless to most living on Waitikubuli.
While the rest of the world is moving into Technology you want have the youth focus on agriculture. Where are the agricultural jobs? This is one of the reasons we are so behind.