Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Chandler Hyacinth, has said that resilience needs to, and must begin at the Early Childhood level.

She was delivering the feature address at the National Early Childhood Development Symposium held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

“As a ministry we have begun our drive to ensure that there is resilience in the entire ministry,” she said. “We have therefore proposed a new mission which states, to build and manage an education system that is transformative, responses socially and environmentally sensitive, nationally relevant, globally competitive and inspires lifelong learning.”

She continued, “Furthermore; we have also begun concentrating on resilience in infrastructure of all our institutions, including our Pre-Schools.”

Hyacinth indicated that the Ministry of Education has recognized that in their quest to build a resilient country concentration should not only be placed on the physical aspect of the sector, “not only ensuring that we have infrastructure that are resilient as can be, but also on the development of human capacity.”

“ And what better way to start than at the beginning, not at the end, not in the middle, but at the beginning with our Early Childhood facilities,” she stated.

According to her, student- teacher role is critical in supporting the learning and well-being of students.

Hyacinth pointed out a few strategies to help build resilience in the Early Childhood Sector.

Firstly, she mentioned opportunities and activities, both indoor and outdoor, that challenge children’s thinking skills and facilitate social and emotional development as well as their coping skills.

“In other words, children need to be given an opportunity to play…,” she explained. “It is through play that they learn how to socialize, to work in groups, to share, to negotiate and even to advocate for themselves.”

Hyacinth said play allows children to develop their creativity and imagination while child driven play will help them develop and pursue their own interest and passion.

She said also that children should be given opportunities to resolve their differences amicably without the immediate intervention of adults.

“Let us teach them from a very young age how to solve their problems,” Hyacinth remarked. “If they begin at that age they will be able to deal with bigger issues that will conform them as they grow older.”

Hyacinth believes that children need to be given opportunities to work independently and confidently on in-depth research projects.

“Each child can be encouraged to do some planting at home and observe the change in the plant as they grow,” she noted. “We have to help our students in problem solving and in particular, we can use the subject of agriculture to begin that with them.”

She told parents and educators that they need to be able to recognize when there is a need to refer a child for social support services where and when necessary.

Hyacinth urged parents to work with the Early Childhood Institutions, especially to ensure that the programme helps the children to learn to be resilient.

The event included a number of performances from some Early Childhood Institutions on island. Also a number of long-serving teachers and Pre-School Daycares were awarded during the event.

The event was held under the Theme: “My Love, My Home, My Dominica- Building a Resilient Nation Beginning at Early Childhood”