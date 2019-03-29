Careen Prevost, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management, and Urban Renewal of Dominica, is currently in the United States participating in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). Ms. Prevost is taking part in a three-week project on “Sustainable Development – Tourism and Economics” from March 9 to March 30.

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn from how U.S. experts in this profession operate, and to share best practices with the other program fellows.

Having led a team to rebuild the tourism sector following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, PS Prevost’s participation in this program is aimed at further equipping her, and by extension the Dominican government, with the resources needed in its recovery efforts. During the program, she and other participants will examine concepts of sustainable and responsible tourism and the role of small business in the tourism industry.

Participants will also assess the link between tourism and local economic development and explore trends in tourism such as adventure tourism, cultural tourism, food tourism, heritage tourism, and eco-tourism. Additionally, strategies and policies on how to promote tourism locally, regionally, and internationally will be explored.