Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, food and Fishers, Dr. Reginald Thomas has described the holding of a marketing consultation as a new milestone and and a new direction that will lead to the development of agricultural marketing in Dominica.
He spoke at a marketing consultation on the ‘Overview of the Public Sector Investment Program’ with the aim of improving market arrangements for commodities that are produced locally with a view to increase local consumption, export volumes and strengthen marketing arrangements for agricultural commodities.
The consultation was held at the Fort Young Hotel Conference Room on Thursday, February 14th, 2019.
Thomas said the ministry of agriculture is providing funding for that initiative has met with various exporters and discussed expanding the agricultural sector.
“This new approach to our agricultural development put us at the perfect demarcation point where we are moving from the mere support of production to the support of production and marketing of agricultural commodities. The ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries is presently funding under the Public Sector Investment Programme, various programmes to the tune of $27 million,” he stated
Thomas went on to say, “Last year we meet with a group of exporters where the minister of agriculture Hon Reginald Austrie had a discussion with these exporters, really bringing the need for organisation and coordination so that the ministry can be that production coordinating arm, to allow for the expansion of the agricultural sector,”
He also stated the Ministry of Agriculture would like to determine the demand for agricultural produce from local buyers including exporters, super markets, hotels, restaurants, vendors and others. This information, he said, will help the ministry to plan production support programmes to adequately meet the needs of the local marketers.”
Thomas thanked all fishers and farmers for getting back into production after Hurricane Maria and cited the efforts of the ministry to encourage producers to go back to the soil and sea respectively.
