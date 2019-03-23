The team of Chavis Alcid and Carlisa George of the Portsmouth Secondary School has won the 6th annual Rotary Club of Dominica National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition. In 2nd place is the St. Mary’s Academy and in 3rd place, the Convent High School.

The grand final was held on March 22, 2019 at Prevost Cinemall, under the theme “Building Strong Communities Through Literacy.”

The event is aimed at engaging youth in the worldwide literacy activities of Rotary International and seeks to stimulate young minds, reinforce learning and inspire widespread reading.

The finalists were Olaan Neubeck and Quamie Maximea of the Dominica Grammar School, Adeola Xavier and Jacinta Grant of the Convent High School, Adiyo Savarin and Sky Bully-Casimir of the Saint Mary’s Academy, Lanieke Le Roux and Alexei Daniel of the Orion Academy, Elijah Shaigel and Jaya James of the North East Comprehensive School and Carlisa George and Chavis Alcid of the Porstmouth Secondary School.

The Rotary Club of Dominica wishes to thank major sponsors Arton Capital (Dominica) Ltd, Sagicor Life Inc, Central Cooperative Credit Union, Luxury Loos, National Bank of Dominica, National Cooperative Credit Union, Apex Capital Partners, Universal Elegance, Brighter Days Ltd, JAYS Ltd and DBS radio.

The Rotary Club of Dominica also expresses its thanks to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development for accommodating and facilitating the quiz competition, as well as the permanent Secretary Mrs. Chandlier Hyacinth and Mrs. Nazarine Titre, supervisor of Secondary Schools, principals and teachers of the secondary schools, their sponsors and patrons for supporting this competition.