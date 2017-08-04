The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), has advised the public to be on the alert for counterfeit EC Currency notes, particularly during this time of heightened regional festivities. Vigilance should be exercised when conducting cash transactions to ensure the authenticity of notes.

According to the release, counterfeit notes do not have any value and it is a criminal offence to pass them on. The Bank advises that any suspicious looking note should be taken to the ECCB Headquarters, any of the ECCB Agency Offices or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) within the various ECCB territories for assessment.

The features of authentic EC Currency notes are outlined on the ‘Take Note of Your EC Notes’ posters available on the Bank’s website – www.eccb-centralbank.org. Additional information on the subject of counterfeit notes can also be accessed via the Bank’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page – ECCB Connects.