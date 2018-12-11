Dominica’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the OAS His Excellency Dr. Vince Henderson has told public officers that before seeking to build resilience they must ensure that the system is relevant, effective and is able to reach out to the people for whom it was designed.

He was presenting the keynote address at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held at the Goodwill Parish Hall recently.

According to Dr. Henderson, one cannot build resilience in a system that is outdated or does not serve its clientele.

“The question is how do we achieve this goal that we have set for ourselves? How do we build resilience, a resilient public service?” he questioned. “I will tell you, you cannot build resilience in a system that is dysfunctional.”

He continued, “So before we seek to build resilience we must ensure that our system is relevant, it is effective and it can reach out to the people for whom it was designed.”

Dr. Henderson explained that in other words, “we do not offer public service for the sake of it, but because we exist to improve the lives of our people.”

He mentioned ways in which the system can be improved to make it more resilient.

“We need to continuously review what we do…,” he said. “Things change so rapidly that you must continue to reexamine what you do in order to be effective and efficient.”

He added, “The use of technology, utilizing the proper skills, the proper organizational structure…these are questions we have to ask ourselves. Should we be creating new departments of government? Are certain positions redundant because of the change in times?”

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Building a Resilient Public Service: A Collective Response”.