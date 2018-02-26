Public trust in police force significantly damaged says BlackmooreDominica News Online - Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 10:39 AM
Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that the public trust in the police has been damaged significantly and he is appealing to the Police Welfare Association (PWA) to assist in repairing it.
Speaking at a PWA function on the weekend, which he said was timely after Hurricane Maria, he pointed to the role the organization has to play.
“It is important that the welfare association plays a very important role in ensuring that the public trust, that has been significantly damaged can be restored,” he said.
He stated that such a role does not lie with only the Commissioner of Police.
“You are a police officer first and everything comes after,” he noted.
He said there is no more honorable profession than to protect and serve but there must be the spirit, passion and diligence “in order to ensure that you execute your function well and effectively.”
According to Blackmoore the police force “is answerable to the people of Dominica.”
“And therefore the police force has to be responsive to the needs of the people of this country…” he stated.
Meanwhile, Police Chief Daniel Carbon said the police force will never be happy unless the public is happy.
“The police force as a unit, and we officers individually, will never be happy if the public is not happy with us, if the private sector and the DAIC are not happy,” he said. “I will say no more on that.”
4 Comments
What do you expect when the police force is being used as certain people private property!
Please say more…..the buck stops with you Hon Blackburn so you can’t take the 5th as it were.
You should seriously consider recruiting a Jamaican police chief who can sort out our boy scouts……
Blackmoore is an incompetent joker. Never mind what PWA should do, I tell you what you or Skerrit should do to rectify the problem:
A) dismiss the two policemen in charge of CDPF
B) find out who the police officers were that have been involved in the looting after Maria and bring them to justice
C) resign your own position because you are partly responsible for the dilemma the force is in and let’s face it you have very little to contribute to improve the situation.
This reminded me of an article published in 2009 about the Dominica legal system by one of my past SMA students. He made the point that the entire legal system in Dominica may need to be reviewed. “The public perception of unscrupulous, corrupt, and dishonourable practices within any branch of the Justice System; the police, the courts, the magistrates, justice departments … can only serve to undermine and corrupt the conventional public’s view of justice being seen to be done. I fear that we are on the verge of such a tragedy in the Commonwealth of Dominica.” http://www.thedominican.net/2009/10/justice-must-be-seen-to-be-done.html