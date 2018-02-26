Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that the public trust in the police has been damaged significantly and he is appealing to the Police Welfare Association (PWA) to assist in repairing it.

Speaking at a PWA function on the weekend, which he said was timely after Hurricane Maria, he pointed to the role the organization has to play.

“It is important that the welfare association plays a very important role in ensuring that the public trust, that has been significantly damaged can be restored,” he said.

He stated that such a role does not lie with only the Commissioner of Police.

“You are a police officer first and everything comes after,” he noted.

He said there is no more honorable profession than to protect and serve but there must be the spirit, passion and diligence “in order to ensure that you execute your function well and effectively.”

According to Blackmoore the police force “is answerable to the people of Dominica.”

“And therefore the police force has to be responsive to the needs of the people of this country…” he stated.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Daniel Carbon said the police force will never be happy unless the public is happy.

“The police force as a unit, and we officers individually, will never be happy if the public is not happy with us, if the private sector and the DAIC are not happy,” he said. “I will say no more on that.”