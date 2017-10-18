On September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, a powerful Category 4, hit the island of Puerto Rico causing catastrophic effects. It’s a humanitarian crisis that is very close to home — here at AllTheRooms, our CEO Joseph DiTomaso is half Puerto Rican.

Over one week on from the hurricane, the island is still without power, with the exception of a few generators that are being used for high-priority buildings such as hospitals. Millions are left without drinking water and cannot bathe or flush toilets. The lack of water is leading to a serious lack of sanitization and this means that conditions are ripe for illness and disease to spread. The island is in desperate need of help from the international community. If you’re keen to volunteer, here’s how you can help:

