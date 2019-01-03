Gorgette Deravariere is the owner of the L’Etoile Du Matin Preschool, located at lower Stock Farm, which functions under the motto “Live, Love, Learn.”

Derevariere, also known as Ms.Dee, has a love and passion for children and teaching due to her six years’ experience as a preschool teacher.

In an interview with DNO, Derevariere stated that her reason for starting her own preschool is to be able to help children and provide them with quality care and education and ensuring a firm foundation in their learning to ensure a smooth transition from preschool to another school. She said she is driven by the knowledge that at the end of the day, when the work is done, they will be able to stand up within a primary school.

“The transition of a child does not depend on the preschool but the experience of the child. The school is here to assist children, even those that we see as slow. Those children learn at their own pace and need the extra push and that is what my staff and I are here to facilitate,” she explained.

She said in light of this, she teaches in different ways to ensure that every child has a grasp of the information because she understands that every child learns differently and therefore, creates and uses various activities to enhance their learning process.

When asked about the challenges she may have faced while trying to establish her school, Devariere would only say,”In setting up my school it was a bit challenging but with the grace of God everything turn up right in the end. What matters to me is not the journey we go through but completing the journey we begin.”

Recently, the school took part in the Christmas Wonderland event held at the stadium on the 15th and 16th of December with the goal of bringing Christmas cheer to the children there while facilitating registration for January 2019.

Her message to parents is “a preschool shouldn’t just be a preschool but a home away from home where children can explore and have the ability to be curious and learn within their curiosity but not putting boundaries in their curiosity because L’etoile is there to open their minds, to help them explore what is going on around them.”

L’Etoile du Matin is currently open for registration. Derevariere can be contacted at 225 0629 or one can visit the school’s Facebook page by searching for the name L’Etoile du Matin- The Morning Star Preschool.