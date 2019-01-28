Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Corporal Jefferson Drigo, has issued another call to the government to amend section 10 of the Police Medical Insurance Act which allows for one particular insurance company to deal with police medicals.

Drigo said that since the collapse of that insurance company, they have made several representations to government to amend the Act but to no avail.

“We need better health care. We have been asking and calling on the government to amend the Police Medical Insurance Section 10 of the Act. We have seen tremendous delay in so doing and we ask them to please take this matter serious,” he said.

He continued, “A healthy police force is what we need right now…we don’t need men/women falling down while at work or when they get sick, we have to be begging here to get an air ambulance. I am calling on the government to spend up the process to assist us.”

His comments were made at a PWA awards ceremony at the Public Service Union conference room over the weekend.

He also called on the government, among other things, to deal speedily with accommodation, training and annual leave of police officers.

“We need the government to think quickly as it relates to accommodation for the police. We also need more training so as to deal with society. Good equipment is also essential. We have also the issue of annual leave and accumulated rest days; this must be addressed. Police must be allowed to take their vacation leave; you can’t hold them hostage,” Drigo stated.

While admitting that the police is “not perfect” he called on the public to work with the police in solving crimes.

“We are not perfect but I think the police have performed well. The police love the public and we want you the public to make it your duty to assist the police and support the police. We, in turn, will support you and respond to reports in a timely manner,” Drigo promised. “Police continue to work hard and smart, you have that obligation to the public. I encourage you to do your best and not to report sick unnecessary since you are being paid a salary.”

Over 30 police officers were awarded in the various departments with the Prosecutor of the Year award going to Sergeant Innocent Toussaint, Investigator of the Year – Sergeant Chaucer James; Special Constable of the Year – Clemencia Noel and Constable of the Year – Erskin James.

Lyndon Timothy received Corporal of the Year award, Maurice Pierre, Sergeant of the Year and Clyde Charles, Inspector of the year.

Awards were also given to retirees, Superintendent Cuffy Williams for 41 years of service, Inspector Emmanuel James – 37 years; Sergeant Addison Matthew – 41 years, Corporal Nicholson Gordon – 39 years and Corporal Thomas Attidore – 36 years.