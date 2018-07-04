Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Corporal Jefferson Drigo has disclosed that his executive is on a drive to bring back the “camaraderie” which once existed in the police force in Dominica.

In that vein, Drigo disclosed that to improve the esprit de corps (a feeling of pride and mutual loyalty shared by the members of a group) within the rank and file of the force will be staging a series of Trump card games, dubbed a “Trumporama,” at the Police Headquarters in Roseau on July 7, 2018.

“We have about 17 teams: police, customs, retired police officers and fire department,” Drigo explained. “It will be staged in a knockout format at Police Headquarters (250 points for the knockout stage) of the Trumporama. We will also have the police unity band from 9:30pm who will thrill those present with some good music.”

Drigo said the police force is presently facing a lot of challenges.

“The police force has a lot of challenges and it’s a stressful job,” he stated. “Police officers are denied vacation leave and their accumulated rest days which are also being denied.”

He said the PWA has visited various police stations and the officers are very happy about the event which will commence from 2:30 pm after a brief opening ceremony.

Drigo also said the police force is at a turning point.

“We love the public and are here to protect life and property. We are not perfect and things will happen. The police force is at a turning point where we need leadership and togetherness. Work hard and smart and diligently and take care of the vehicles entrusted to your care and together we will build back the moral of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force,” he said.

Drigo also disclosed that the PWA will hold a special meeting on Friday July 6, 2018 at 2:30 pm at the DPSU building for all police officers.

“We will have all the burning issues discussed and we will also have our attorney John Elue Charles who will address officers on various matters,” he said.