PWA urged to work with Police Chief CarbonDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 at 3:15 PM
Travis Chicot, President of the St. Lucia Police Welfare Association and member of the Caribbean Federation of Police Association, has called on police officers in Dominica to “work with the Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon.”
A corporal of police in his native St. Lucia, Chicot made his comments as he addressed the Police Welfare Association (PWA) awards ceremony last week.
In recent times, there have been reports of “tension” between police officers and the Chief of Police Daniel Carbon.
Chicot told police officers that the days of fighting only for salary increase and working conditions are “long gone”.
“You are duty bound to speak the language of professionalism, professional standards and police ethics… and we, as police welfare, must take a stance against police corruption. Yes, you heard me – police corruption,” he said.
He continued, “I want to urge you to make every effort to work with your chief in spite of the many attempts that you have made and failed. When you fail, you must try again and if you fail continue to try because when all is done and you can’t move forward, I urge you to seek professional advice as you seek to move the business of your members so that tomorrow, no one can hold you accountable when you have the short fall.”
He told them that as an association they must always look for help from their sister associations in the region. “Don’t be strangers to your sister associations in the region; seek help from them…talk to them about legislation and law and solicit their help and advice,” he advised.
