The public is being urged to keep informed as a dissipating frontal boundary is currently affecting the Leeward Islands including Dominica.

By later today, conditions appear favorable for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity along with occasional gusty winds to begin affecting Dominica.

Current model projected rainfall for Wednesday is in excess of 3 inches (76mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

A flood warning may be issued for Dominica later today.

Unstable weather conditions are expected to linger across the island during the next 24 to 48 hours. As a result, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as flash flooding is possible during the period.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected in areas of showers and thunderstorms. All sea users and residents near the coast are therefore advised to take all the necessary precautions.

The public is advised to keep informed by paying attention to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.

You can also visit the website at weather.gov.dm or call the weather hotline at 4475555.