ANNOUNCEMENT: Reaching out to diasporans to help re-roof & rebuild homes in DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 9:33 AM
Dominica is now experiencing a major shortage of professional builders, contractors and skilled workers, to re-roof and rebuild homes destroyed by Hurricane Maria. Too many people are still living under broken roofs and leaking tarpaulins, as rain continues to drench Dominica, and render many people sleepless at night.
Mac Services, Q95fm Radio and DNO are collaborating in an initiative to reach out to Dominicans living in the Diaspora, to come home for a few days at a time, and help families and Dominicans who are in critical need of roof and home repairs.
If you are a builder, or contractor or a skilled construction worker living in the Diaspora, reach out and lend a helping hand for a few days at a time, to a family member, or a friend, or a Dominican in need. Come home for just a few days, and use your skills to help re-roof and rebuild a home.
Mac Services, Q95 and DNO are trying to help make a difference. Will you help? We hope the Government of Dominica will waive all duties, port charges and taxes on imports of building materials at least until 31st December 2018 or beyond that date, so that every Dominican or family has an opportunity to take advantage of the lower cost of building materials. This is of critical importance at this time, and in the foreseeable future
Make a commitment to making a difference today. Register on DNO, or call Q95 live on air, and let the world know that you will take a few days off and come home to help a family member, a friend or a Dominican in need, to re-roof or rebuild their home, so that they can sleep better at night.
Lets all get together and lend a helping hand, to restore homes and lives of our fellow Dominicans, in their time of great need. Lets build back stronger and better, in the face of adversity and natural disasters.
Register or call today. Let us know when you intend to come, how long you can stay, who you plan to help re-roof or rebuild their home, and in which part of Dominica. We have no way of knowing who will be next. Let’s all play our part in restoring homes and lives in our hurricane ravaged Dominica. Register today on DNO, or call Q95 at (305) 906-4216, or call live on-air at (305) 432-9624; or call Mac Services at (767) 245-1294.
This is a public service announcement from Mac Services, Q95fm Radio and DNO. God Bless our beloved Dominica.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I will tell you this much: by the time the builders are done with Dominicans, they will be the new millionaires on the island. These guys are sticking it to people who are trying to get their homes repaired.
I have heard some ridiculous prices being charged for their services.
I had my roof done not too long ago. I paid less for the removal and disposal of the old asphalt shingles and a new roof installed (material included) than I have heard people paying or labor only to re-roof their homes in DA.
These builder, knowing there is a labor shortage in DA are not doing anything to help their less fortunate brothers and sisters. It is now open season on Dominicans. And don’t even talk about having to kiss their behinds to return your phone call.
very good idia I should be home next month am just finishing up a hold complex of condominium in st maarten so as soon as am done dom here I comes
Great initiative and although I do not have the appropriate skill set I know people who do. Can I suggest a very ambitious proposal similar to the one given to Haiti but the Clinton foundation failed to deliver: Use the ec$1.2b donated to Dominica to rebuild 20,000 (i.e all the residential roofs in Dominica) roofs at a tax free material cost of ec$20,000 per roof and give each contractor ec$5000 per rebuilt home. giving a total cost of ec$500m (half a billion ec$). Some roofs will be cheaper and some more expensive. Priority should be given to the elderly and families. The rest of the ec$500m should be used for infrastructure (bridges, roads, utilities,…….). I.e. we should be stating how we plan to use the Donations to the benefit of the country. Otherwise the donations could get lost!!!
please extend the duty and tax free till december 2018…we need to build a stronger dominica
People are conflicted. Build better and stronger through volunteerism? I observed construction workers doing exactly what was done before Maria because of the need for immediate shelter.To get it done right we have to separate reconstruction from repair work. Applying code requirements could be expedited by providing a check list as a guide to supervisors and inspectors because having the manpower is not enough. The thrust is to avoid shoddy workmanship.
So good that Q95 is part of an effort to do something positive for Dominica. So good to hear Dominica being referred to as our beloved Dominica. Same to you DNO. I am one who never thinks it is too late for anything.
Of course it is always harder to undo damage done, so there will be a lot of ground to cover but thanks for coming on board on Dominica’s side this time around. Maria has indeed created opportunities. Imagine having to call back Dominicans abroad to come home and work.
Go guys! Let’s keep up this momentum.