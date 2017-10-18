Refund of World Creole Music Festival TicketsDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 at 5:24 PM
Roseau Dominica – (October 18, 2017) – Persons who purchased tickets for the 2017 edition of the
World Creole Music Festival may be eligible for a refund.
Persons with valid tickets and receipts from online ticket purchase should present them at the
office of the Dominica Festivals Committee from October 23 – 31, 2017. A valid ID must also be
presented. Once the information is received and processed, refunds will be made during the week
of November 6, 2017. The Dominica Festivals Committee is unable to facilitate refunds without
proof of purchase of World Creole Music Festival tickets. Refund of tickets purchased online can
also be facilitated through www.ticketpalcaribbean.com.
The Dominica Festivals Committee sympathizes with all Dominicans for the loss suffered during the
passage of hurricane Maria. We remain committed to rebuilding Dominica better as we continue
on the road to recovery.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045; or,
visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and
Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
4 Comments
Question to DFC. ( If you bought the ticket in person what proof of purchase is needed? Were receipts provided per ticket sold?)
Since the following states (The Dominica Festivals Committee is unable to facilitate refunds without
proof of purchase of World Creole Music Festival ticket)
In light of the commission being unable refund ticket payments made with cash, the commission should donate all non-refunded monies to relief efforts, since I believe the commission has a record of the number of pre-sold tickets.
The reason we are going through all of this on the earth is because the children of the most High God remain silent! Those who are Christians should admonish the story of the 1 coin, 5 coins and 10 coins, where the 1 coin was buried and the master was very displeased!
You have received the gift of salvation before another not for you only but for others who should also come to know Christ! It is His will to save EVERYONE from eternal perish but YOU must respond to the call!
Whether you like it or not, i will say it as His ambassador! World Creole Music Festival does not praise God! Answer within yourself. Does it bring Glory to God? Its music and humanistic approach is not of God! The bible clearly explains that you are either for God or against Him!
Say what you will but we MUST die and we MUST bow before God. I pray and hope that we who still have life and the chance take the opportunity!
Continuation:
At this point, Jesus is very sad. This is because He is soon coming and the world is not ready to receive Him. Since it is not His will for people to perish, He is hurt and Grieved that many will perish but He must act according to His word. Heaven and earth shall pass but His word shall remain! He leads by example and will not change the fact that He will come.
We have life because of His mercies which are from everlasting to everlasting but there will be and end at one point. Whether it is in our lives here on earth or His coming. You who have life take heed! Why do you reject someone who wants to pull you out of the hands of the enemy? Oh ye fool don’t you see the evil around you?
God is a jealous God and will not let anyone take His place.
Glory to God and may His name be praised! remember i was already crucified with Christ so go ahead and continue pounding the nails!
God Loves you Dominica and Humanity but your ways disgust God. Please obey His command.