Refund of World Creole Music Festival TicketsDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 at 5:24 PM
Roseau Dominica – (October 18, 2017) – Persons who purchased tickets for the 2017 edition of the
World Creole Music Festival may be eligible for a refund.
Persons with valid tickets and receipts from online ticket purchase should present them at the
office of the Dominica Festivals Committee from October 23 – 31, 2017. A valid ID must also be
presented. Once the information is received and processed, refunds will be made during the week
of November 6, 2017. The Dominica Festivals Committee is unable to facilitate refunds without
proof of purchase of World Creole Music Festival tickets. Refund of tickets purchased online can
also be facilitated through www.ticketpalcaribbean.com.
The Dominica Festivals Committee sympathizes with all Dominicans for the loss suffered during the
passage of hurricane Maria. We remain committed to rebuilding Dominica better as we continue
on the road to recovery.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045; or,
visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and
Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
