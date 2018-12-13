C.E.O of the Caribbean Agra Producers Association (CAPA), Dr. Gail Defoe, says a number of steps need to be taken in order for Dominica’s manufacturing association to grow.

Speaking at a conference held at Prevo’s Cinemall on December 11th , 2018, to explore business and trading opportunities for the regional Agrifood sector, she outlined some challenges that manufacturers face.

Defoe explained that if manufacturing is going to go forward in Dominica, one must take into account the rewards outside of Dominica that will move the sector forward.

“We’ve been involved in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) very deeply and as a manufacturer, personally, 90% of my markets are from my French markets which comes from the EPA. This is one of the reachable markets for us here in Dominica.”

She said the legal frame work is one of the challenges that manufacturers face.

“We need legal frameworks in which to find out when we send our goods abroad how are we able to collect our money. We need certification and dialoguing with the government in order to get financial support for our equipment,” Defoe stressed. “In order for [us to receive] effective prices in markets that we enter, we have to import in bulk and pay V.A.T upfront were you can sit on your cash flow. We need associations where we can try to buy packaging and labels together for not only Dominica but the OECS.”

Defoe pointed to a lack of support for people involved in the manufacturing association as another major concern.

“I think there’s a challenge that should concern everyone, that we have bureaucracies that support the Dominica Manufacturers Association’s efforts that far outweigh the people that are being supported.

For the bulk of the people who operate by the road side who are actually producing things but are not recognized as manufacturers, “we have to ask,” she complained, “where are finances being targeted and when we have bureaucracies that outweighs the people who are actually manufacturing, we have a serious problem.”

She expressed the view that manufacturing should be the backbone of Dominica’s economy and described as “ridiculous” statistics which suggest that “90% of our export is generated from Dominica’s Agri- processes.”

“We have to look at what does manufacturing do in a country. In developed countries, we know that manufacturers are the backbone of the economy,” she contended. “We have to look at Dominica and ask what is the backbone of Dominica. Where does the majority of our GDP come from and how is that going to be sustained? Manufacturing should be the backbone our economy.”

Defoe also insists that the manufacturing sector should be the main provider of jobs for students graduating from school.

She identified packaging, marketing, legal fees, collections, finance, quality and farming imports as some of the key areas that need to be further addressed to make a difference in terms of the impact of manufacturing on Dominica’s economy.