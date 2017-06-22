Antigua and Barbuda prepared to draw the line on Venezuela if . . .caribbeanewservice.com - Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 10:19 AM
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Jun 21 2017 – The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has dismissed suggestions that his country and others in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), have been giving blind support to the Nicolás Maduro-led administration in Venezuela.
During an interview on Radio Jamaica’s Beyond the Headlines programme, Browne made it clear that his country is ready to draw the line when it comes to its support of President Maduro.
“At the end of the day, the [Presidential] Elections are due in 2018, and if Maduro fails to have Presidential Elections, we certainly will draw the line,” Browne told radio listeners.
“At the end of the day, you have to respect the fact, no matter what you think of Maduro, he is the elected President of Venezuela. If Maduro decides to stay on beyond his term we will draw the line. Our support is not blind support. We are standing on principle.”
rember gaston on 60 minutes with his due diligence laughable he isa Bird.lol
Mr. Gaston. You don’t have wait till election, to withdraw your support for this Dictator who as we speak, continue to oppress the rights of the Venezuelan people. The people of Venezuela are starving while he enjoys a lavish lifestyle with his cronies. When will Skeritt take a stand and denounce this.
THIS IS A LEADER! Say what you will of MR Brown but he has never been one to shy away from speaking the truth or standing on the, right side – even when it means standing alone. I 100% agree with him on this issue.
Unlike our PM, who blindly supports Maduro. shows he has no balls when in the “Real Big League”! Antigua received far more form Venezuela than Dominica ever did – as a matter of fact in one instance Venezuela paid off Antigua’s Debt to the IMF – yet, their leader has the fortitude to speak the truth and stand when it matters!
You parasites leaders in the region need to pay the Venezuelans their money and stop talking cheap
I pray to the GODS’ of my ANCESTORS that Dominica would have a national book reading week, in so doing over time, a level of awareness would evolved.In this era of so-called high tech, the African man in DA and beyond, have refuse to self educate, and in doing so , keeps on posting comments of no value. Are Dominican aware of the true IMPERIAL issues happening in Venezuela? is there any debate on state radio or TV?, is the populace aware of the GOV’t position? it is not what goes in that defiles the man, is what comes out. The OAS will not get a mandate from clear thinking caribbean people, to destroy a nation in the name of REGIME CHANGE.The forces at play in Venezuela are the same in IRAQ,SYRIA,LYBIA,YEMEN,HONDURAS, tomorrow Dominica might be next. No wonder the women are more educated, makes more money and hold better positions than the African man in DA and beyond presently, the reason? he lacks the education that matters. A very sad situation.Bob D.
Meanwhile, the Dear Leader of the Dominica Labor Party is moo-moo on the issue. He knows that if Maduro retains power and things calm down and return back to normal, he can always go back and beg for more free stuff for his “Red Supporters”. After all they did for us, not even two hands of fig and a dry swamp dasheen we sent for them to eat. Drigo said that we exported 1 million pounds of fish last year, maybe we could have dried and salted some on the free sheets of galvanize that the Red supporters received and shipped it to them on the boat that Skerrit bought for farmers to ship their produce overseas.
All who sell thier souls to the devil he will one day come back to your door. What will be your response? The devil here is the list for power and the misuse of a country’s God given resources for deviant goals and purpose. Caricom members especially dominica has aided and abetted in the misery that the Venezuelans faced today. How can you call the opposition rabid. They are the people of Venezuela who are suffering from the misuse of thier resources. When they finally get through what will be your song? This caricom leaders talking about principles all need to be arrested and jailed for life.
When you as a Caribbean political leader decide to sing for your supper, you will keep on singing out of tune with no logical rhyme. He sees that Maduro’s chances are slim so he is beginning to change his tune. Don’t you worry about these political puppets, nuh! Their fate will inevitably be the same. Time will tell. Red Tie will soon turn to BLUE. Why isn’t Skearat going over to Venezuela to give support to Maduro? Hahaha…he knows very well what would have happened to eem.