ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Jun 21 2017 – The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has dismissed suggestions that his country and others in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), have been giving blind support to the Nicolás Maduro-led administration in Venezuela.

During an interview on Radio Jamaica’s Beyond the Headlines programme, Browne made it clear that his country is ready to draw the line when it comes to its support of President Maduro.

“At the end of the day, the [Presidential] Elections are due in 2018, and if Maduro fails to have Presidential Elections, we certainly will draw the line,” Browne told radio listeners.

“At the end of the day, you have to respect the fact, no matter what you think of Maduro, he is the elected President of Venezuela. If Maduro decides to stay on beyond his term we will draw the line. Our support is not blind support. We are standing on principle.”

